Doug Vowels, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Offers Retirees Free Online and In-Person Seminars to Help Guide Them Towards an Abundant Lifestyle in Retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world has changed drastically and permanently. And the rules for retiring successfully have changed as well.

Retiring successfully is an increasingly complex affair with many critical components. Many of the decisions required at retirement are irrevocable, so making informed decisions is critical.

Staying retired is an even bigger challenge. A century ago, the average American lived to age fifty-one. Today, the average American retires at age 62 and some live to age 100.

"We believe that successful executives, professionals and business owners deserve to be informed about their many options to help preserve and protect their hard-earned wealth. We offer a free seminar live in person and online to help retirees understand the biggest obstacles that stand in their way of upgrading their lifestyle during retirement," said Doug Vowels, a dedicated financial educator, speaker, and retirement advisor.

"We believe that everyone who has worked hard, sacrificed and saved to build wealth deserves to know and truly understand the options they have to keep more of their wealth for themselves and their family," says Vowels, Founder and President of Intentional Wealth Planning.

The seminar is fast paced, fun and is available online or in-person.

It reveals 4 keys options to help you move towards an abundant lifestyle in retirement. Doug's goal is to help educate and equip retirees against the little-known mistakes and potentially costly missteps that can disrupt their plans in retirement, along with the possible dangers and pitfalls that stand in many retiree's path.

Vowels shares, "Most retirees have never been introduced to the array of tax savings and potential wealth protection options that are available, as a result, many are missing out."

Plus, they have never been fully informed about the many dangers and potholes that can derail their retirement. One prime example is running afoul of IRS retirement account rules. They can cost unsuspecting retirees a bundle."

Forbes reported, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful." For example, the IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement account withdrawals and contributions that break the rules.

To learn about live-in-person and online seminar times and dates, call their office at (888) 497-7995 or visit them online at www.IntentionalWP.com

"I want successful people to learn that they have options to help protect and secure their hard-earned savings. My hope it that people who register and attend will leave knowing exactly what to do next, if anything," shares Vowels.

He continues, "We help executives, professionals and business owners with options to help protect their wealth in order to enhance their lifestyle and pass on a lasting legacy. Educating is part of our ongoing mission. I hope people join me for our free seminar series either online or live and in person."

About Doug Vowels

Doug Vowels, CFP®, is an investment advisor who focuses on advising his client on retirement. Doug works with successful executives, professionals and business owners to help protect their wealth in order to enhance their lifestyle and pass on a lasting legacy.

With the increasing complexity and diversity of financial and tax issues required to succeed financially and retire successfully, Doug has a tailored process to help guide his clients through complex, sometimes emotional, economic environments and inspire them to live with intention.

When he is not advising and serving clients, Doug enjoys golfing, reading, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Investment advisory services offered through Intentional Wealth Planning, a Member of Advisory Services Network, LLC. Advisory Services Network, LLC does not provide tax advice.

