Doug Wilson Joins CNSI as Vice President of Enterprise Program Management

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading business solutions provider in developing and delivering innovative health information technology solutions, announced today that Doug Wilson has joined the company as Vice President of Enterprise Program Management.

Wilson has over 20 years of Federal Government and commercial program management and process improvement leadership experience. Most recently, he led the Process Engineering and Improvement program at Octo Consulting. He has also led large-scale PMO and process improvement initiatives at Booz Allen Hamilton, CareFirst, Acentia, and MAXIMUS.

"It is great to welcome Doug to the CNSI team," said CNSI Chief Executive Officer Todd Stottlemyer. "Doug brings a passion for quality, program management, mature and repeatable business practices and processes, and exquisite execution on all client engagements. His industry experience and demonstrated leadership will help foster outstanding execution for our clients and resulting market growth."

Wilson is a certified PMP, PMI Agile Practitioner, ITIL professional, and CMMI Associate. He is recognized in the process improvement community as a subject-matter expert and leader in multi-model process initiatives and innovative techniques.

"I am excited to join the client-focused and innovative team at CNSI," said Wilson. "I look forward to helping CNSI be recognized for exquisite execution and innovation on all client engagements."

Wilson's hire is the latest in a series of new management hires the company has recently announced to strengthen its market position and accelerate growth. For more information, please visit http://www.cns-inc.com .

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help customers achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. With locations throughout the U.S. and in India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, healthcare subject-matter experts, and program managers, all of whom have experience with large scale mission-critical information technology implementations. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com .

