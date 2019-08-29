Doug Wolf Joins SHL as Head of Professional Services in the Americas

"Doug is known as a strategic business leader with a record of actionable strategies and measurable results. In a time of growth and innovation for the organization, his experience, influence, and talent are a major asset to SHL's leadership team," said Arthur Rassias, SHL's Chief Revenue Officer.

SHL's Professional Services team consists of HR experts, industrial organizational psychologists, and implementation advisers who partner with companies to customize talent solutions that align to their business strategy and help them win.

Wolf will lead the America team as it continues to provide world-class assessments, scientific expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and an engaging user experience.

About SHL

SHL exists to help you win. At a time of unprecedented change, we provide deep people insights to predict and drive performance.

Our world-class talent solutions empower leaders and their teams to make unbiased decisions throughout the employee journey. With 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessment science and more than 45 billion data points, we have an unparalleled view of the workforce. SHL partners with organizations of all sizes – from start-ups to multinational firms – worldwide to deliver proven business results from people investments. www.shl.com

