Detroit Fintech Challenge was launched to identify game changing innovations in the financial services industry. Dough is the winner of up to $50K equity investment from Kyyba Innovations. Dough is an education technology platform that simplifies and personalizes student loan management by integrating with financial aid to ensure every student in the United States graduates with a financial plan to lower student loan default.

"It is a great solution for a real problem that's affecting millions of students in the United States. I'm personally motivated to work with Catalina and the rest of Dough team to mitigate the burgeoning problem of Federal student loan default which is at a whopping $137 Billion. It is time to advocate for improved education, appropriate borrowing and payback and I can see the emergence of Fintech ecosystem in Detroit," said Tel Ganesan, Managing Director, Kyyba Innovations.

For more information visit www.detroitfintechchallenge.com. Questions can be directed to Sarah Myrand: sarahm@kyyba.com

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Kyyba Innovations in partnership with TechTown, the Detroit Fintech Challenge Founding sponsors are Ally, First Independence Bank, TD Ameritrade, AAA, Varnum and the technology sponsors are CBW Bank & Yantra Financial Technologies.

About Kyyba Innovations (KI)

Kyyba Innovations is an innovation and collaboration eco-system that provides innovators and entrepreneurs the environment to enable their ideas to become reality. We provide services that allow startups to scale to the next level. We do this by investing in businesses and leveraging our network to empower your organization to accelerate your mission forward.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dough-announced-as-winner-of-inaugural-detroit-fintech-challenge-hosted-by-kyyba-innovations-and-techtown-detroit-300646689.html

SOURCE Kyyba Innovations