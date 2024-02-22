Dough Ball Whiskey Launches Newest Flavor: Birthday Cake

The award-winning brand infuses the joy of an American birthday classic into its latest whiskey

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dough Ball 's newest launch, Birthday Cake Whiskey, is a snackable reminder that you can have your cake and drink it, too! The fastest-growing, top 12 flavored whiskey brand in the U.S.* first crashed the flavored whiskey category in August 2021, with an award-winning Cookie Dough Whiskey that national media publications have crowned "the best of class flavored whiskey."

Image courtesy of Dough Ball Whiskey

Due to the continued consumer demand for flavored whiskey and rapid success in its first year, Dough Ball is expanding its decadent flavor portfolio with a new and innovative Birthday Cake Whiskey. Blending the mouthwatering nostalgia of sprinkled vanilla cake with a smooth, medium-bodied, 70-proof whiskey, Birthday Cake is perfectly crafted for indulgent cocktails, creamy birthday cake shots and celebrations.

"At Dough Ball, we're all about creating fun and innovative whiskeys that push the boundaries on flavor. We think we have accomplished that with Birthday Cake," said Joey Parris, Chief Marketing Officer at Patco Brands. "It's delicious, nostalgic and makes you feel like every day is your birthday."

Within a year of launch, Dough Ball Whiskey expanded into over 30 states, becoming the fastest-growing flavored whiskey brand and winner of over a dozen awards, including the Bartender Spirits Awards, SIP Awards, San Francisco World Spirits Competition and more.

Dough Ball's new Birthday Cake Whiskey is available at select Total Wine and BevMo! locations, with additional retailers to come throughout 2024, including Ralph's, Albertsons and Walgreens. The suggested retail price of Birthday Cake Whiskey is $26.99.

For more information, please visit DoughBallWhiskey.com or follow along on Instagram @doughball_whiskey .

*Nielsen, Total US x AOC + Liquor Plus + Conv, Whiskey Latest 52wks thru 12/30/2023

About Dough Ball:

Dough Ball is a flavored whiskey from Patco Brands, one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the United States. Featuring notes of buttery vanilla, chocolate and caramel, smoothed out with hints of butterscotch, Dough Ball exudes flavors of warm cookie dough goodness in a delicious, 70-proof whiskey. Birthday Cake is a new flavor profile to the whiskey category, with notes of nostalgic birthday cake and vanilla buttercream frosting. Unapologetically unique, versatile and approachable, this Cookie Dough and Birthday Cake Whiskey can be enjoyed as a shot, sipped, or mixed in a cocktail. For more info, visit www.doughballwhiskey.com and follow along on social at @doughball_whiskey .

About MPL Brands NV, Inc. dba Patco Brands

MPL Brands NV, Inc. dba Patco Brands is a privately held import, manufacturing, marketing and sales company for innovative premium alcohol beverages. Dedicated to making award-winning, ready-to-drink wine-based products, tequilas, whiskeys, hard seltzers and other offerings, the Patco Brands mission is innovation, quality and consistency. Patco Brands is also now one of the largest importers of tequila in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.patcobrands.com .

Media Contact:

Power Digital Marketing

Mira.piamonte@powerdigital.com

SOURCE Dough Ball Whiskey