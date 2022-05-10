Dough Ecommerce Capital and Byrne Capital Ventures Partner to Scale DTC Businesses Online

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dough Ecommerce Capital and Byrne Capital Ventures have announced a strategic partnership as an effort to invest in and acquire direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce businesses. This partnership is expected to combine the companies' extensive expertise to drive major growth for acquired DTC brands, significantly increasing value.

Byrne Capital Ventures (https://www.byrnecapitalventures.com) is a team of experienced entrepreneurs and leaders who specialize in "entrepreneur acquisition," deal structure, mergers and acquisitions, investment strategy, and more. Backed by a deep understanding of small to medium-sized businesses, they operate with a unique approach and have found great success acquiring, growing, and exiting businesses.

Bringing a valuable layer of DTC-specific expertise and leadership, Dough is led by an award-winning ecommerce growth team of advisers, founders, and practitioners with decades of experience building businesses online. This includes being backed by Metacake (https://metacake.com), one of the premier Shopify Plus Ecommerce Partners, which has over 10 years of experience working with direct-to-consumer brands like Tony Robbins, Old Spice, Groove Life, and Gibson Guitars. Equipped with knowledge of the DTC space, partnerships with the best platforms and tools in the ecommerce community, and an extensive network of professionals proven to unlock potential, Dough is on a mission to acquire and build valuable DTC brands.

CEO and Founder of Byrne Capital Ventures Mike Byrne says, "We are very excited to be working with Dough's knowledgeable team to help businesses reach their next level of growth. We've always been passionate about helping clients reach their goals and with Dough's help, we can do so skillfully in the DTC space."

Co-Founder of Dough Ken Ott adds, "Byrne Capital brings a great level of expertise to the table, especially when it comes to investor relationships. We're looking forward to scaling our acquisition efforts and increasing the value of portfolio brands through this partnership."

If you own a growing DTC business that needs a strategic partner to take your business to the next level, or if you are an investor looking to gain exposure to the ecommerce space, contact the Dough Capital Team at https://dough.capital.

Contact:

Michael Byrne

[email protected]

678-283-8134

https://www.byrnecapitalventures.com/

Kenneth Ott

https://dough.capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Dough Ecommerce Capital