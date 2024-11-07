Doughboy Foundation presents annual Bells of Peace Ceremony Monday, Nov. 11, at National WWI Memorial in DC

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doughboy Foundation will sponsor the annual Bells of Peace Ceremony on Monday November 11, 2024, starting at 11:00 a.m. EST with prelude music by the American Expeditionary Forces Band Brass Quintet starting at 10:45 a.m. at The National World War I Memorial in Washington, DC, located on Pennsylvania Ave between 14th and 15th streets. The ceremony is free and open to the public, or can be watched via livestream here.

Bells of Peace commemorates the end of World War I and pays tribute to the 116,516 Americans who died during that conflict. November 11 is now Veterans Day, which honors all military Veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Originally the date was known as Armistice Day, which commemorated the cessation of hostilities in WWI, and is observed in other countries as Remembrance Day.

At The National WWI Memorial, we will remember and observe the original intent of November 11 with a multi-national commemoration ceremony, and observe the day with a program remembering the 4.7 million Americans military members in WWI and all those who served with other nations.

Bells of Peace 2024 will honor the work being done to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the US Army women telephone operators in WWI, known as the Hello Girls. Speaking on their behalf will be the granddaughters of two of the Hello Girls.

This year we will also commemorate the Bicentennial of Marquis de Lafayette's visit to the United States in 1824, almost fifty years after France came to aid America in its quest for Independence. Lafayette's visit is being celebrated throughout the United States with ceremonies and events sponsored by the American Friends of Lafayette. French General François Lecointre will offer brief remarks before awarding the Legion of Honor/French Order of the Merit to United States and French service members.

Our main speaker will be former WWI Centennial Commissioner Mr. John Monahan. A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Mr. Monahan served in uniform both as an enlisted soldier and as an officer. His military career was wide-ranging, including duties as a rifleman, tank company commander, foreign area expert, staff officer, linguist, and arms-control inspector. Monahan served as a WWI Centennial Commissioner from 2017-2024.

Other participants will include representatives of the Embassies from Australia, Belgium, France, Serbia, and New Zealand, as well as the American Gold Star Mothers, The Military Order of World Wars, and the Pershing Rifles. Wreaths will be presented, the National WWI brass bell will be rung 21 times, and the solemn bugle calls of Aux Morts, Last Post, and Taps will be sounded in honor of those who gave their lives during WWI.

The Doughboy Foundation supports programs, projects and activities that educate the public about America's participation in World War I, Keeping Faith With The American Doughboy. More information at https://doughboy.org

