Doughnut Peddler Deploys Lytx Driver Safety Program and Fleet Tracking, Reduces Overall Risk by 54%

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx®, a leading provider of machine vision- and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets, today announced Doughnut Peddler, a national wholesale bakery and fresh food distribution company, has signed on to deploy the new Lytx SF300 DriveCam® Event Recorders with the Driver Safety Program and Fleet Tracking Service across its fleet of more than 250 vehicles, protecting over 350 drivers. Founded 35 years ago, Doughnut Peddler has a significant footprint across the United States with 18 distribution centers and five bakeries that serve over 3,800 locations daily and make 1.4 million stops per year.

Doughnut Peddler chose Lytx after a three-way competitive trial, including a side-by-side trial of Lytx and another in-cab dash cam in the same vehicle. In addition to reducing its insurance rates – a major factor in Doughnut Peddler's initial consideration of video telematics – the company experienced a number of safety improvements, including:

54% reduction in overall risk

58% reduction in speeding

50% reduction in cell-phone use

46% reduction in drivers unbelted

44% reduction in instances of unsafe following distances

"We own all of our trucks and want to protect our assets from damage and our drivers from collisions and faulty insurance claims," said William Cooper, national director at Doughnut Peddler. "We were impressed to find such an advanced solution that is able to assist us with driver training, driver coaching, exonerations, fleet tracking and real-time video search, and can integrate with the other applications and devices we already use for a seamless, centralized view of our fleet operations. Lytx's program was superior to anything else we saw in the market."

Confidence-inspiring Technology and Support Made the Decision Simple

Doughnut Peddler has been experiencing rapid growth in recent years, expanding operations from one state to 13 states in just five years and hiring new drivers to support them. The accelerated pace and geographic expansion required a better solution to reduce liability and manage a larger fleet operating daily in three time zones. Doughnut Peddler set out to find a video-based fleet solution that would help management identify and coach risky drivers before they were involved in a collision or costly claim and help train the influx of new drivers joining its fleet.

Once Doughnut Peddler experienced the unmatched risk detection capabilities of Lytx's SF300 DriveCam Event Recorders, its intuitive back-end solution for locating and accessing video clips and Lytx's exemplary customer service, Cooper says choosing Lytx was an easy decision. The SF300, Lytx's latest event recorder, uses state-of-the-art machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) to detect risky driving behaviors and issues customizable, audible in-vehicle alerts that help drivers self-correct in the moment.

"Lytx's machine vision and AI was a major factor in our decision. We were confident in the information it captured and alerted our drivers to in the cab – a feature that has helped reduce risky driving significantly and empower our drivers in the process. Lytx's machine vision and AI have also saved our supervisors from sifting through irrelevant video, which quite frankly, they don't have the time to do and we don't want to ask of them," Cooper said. "The other device missed critical incidents, which worried us, and we were not confident we could trust it out in the field."

Cooper continued: "Lytx's customer service added to our confidence. The Lytx team became an extension of ours, with support staff always a phone call or email away. This was in stark contrast to the competition, which had us waiting sometimes for weeks."

All-in-one Solution and Open API Streamlines On-boarding and Provides Maximum Visibility

Doughnut Peddler is also utilizing Lytx's open API system architecture to connect the Driver Safety Program and Fleet Tracking Service with its proprietary driver application used for assigning and tracking deliveries, identifying driver-to-vehicle assignments and more. With Lytx's Fleet Tracking layered on top, Doughnut Peddler's dispatch team can now see how long drivers are in and out of delivery locations and access real-time video, which helps optimize efficiencies, ensure on-time deliveries and allows the team to verify driver reports at any hour.

The company also uses Geotab's Electronic Logging Device and is utilizing Lytx's Geotab integration to streamline all of its fleet management platforms into one centralized location, leveraging the power of Lytx's all-in-one solution offering.

"The ability to navigate Lytx's online platform and access 24/7 video was night and day compared to the competitor. Lytx has its solutions and integrations so dialed-in that anyone can easily use its system. The fact that we could easily integrate it with our current software applications and devices made this a grand slam," Cooper said.

