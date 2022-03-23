Doughnuts Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America|Yeast Doughnuts Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Doughnuts Market: Growing number of stores and retail outlets to drive growthThe key factor driving growth in the doughnuts market is the growing number of stores and retail outlets. The culture of socializing at cafés has become popular among urban youth. The increased influx of people to urban areas and a substantially large white-collared demographic segment have necessitated an increase in the number of foodservice outlets. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of food and beverages, such as fresh baked goods and hot beverages, have further led to the emergence of doughnut shops, coffee shops, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs). The growing popularity of malls and shopping centers has also encouraged many new players to invest substantially in the distribution of doughnuts through these centers. The growth in the infrastructure in developing countries, like new airports and highways, also provides scope to major coffee chains for establishing new outlets

Doughnuts Market: Growing demand for healthier doughnuts to be a major trend

The growing demand for healthier doughnuts is a major trend supporting the doughnuts market share growth. Doughnuts are one of the most popular types of pastry consumed in the US, both at home as well as away from home, and the sales of doughnuts accounted for over 20% of the total pastry sales in 2015. However, with changing consumer lifestyles, the demand for healthier varieties like whole grain, high fiber, low-fat, all-natural, and fortified options has gone up. Many people across the globe prefer fresh and home-cooked foods rather than unhealthy processed or pre-packaged, as well as foods with high calories. To meet this demand, new vendors are launching healthier doughnuts with less sugar content. Many bakers are using organic, nutritious, and fibrous ingredients like nuts, raw cocoa, fruit, and coconut oil in their products.

Doughnuts Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the doughnuts market by Product (yeast doughnuts and cake doughnuts), End-user (foodservice and retail), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The doughnuts market share growth by the yeast doughnuts segment will be significant for revenue generation. Major retail outlets like Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (a subsidiary of JAB Holding Co. Sarl) and Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. mostly offer traditional yeast-raised doughnuts. Glazed yeast doughnuts are the most popular type of doughnuts across the world. Vegan yeast-raised doughnuts are gaining prominence among vegan consumers, especially in developed countries, such as the US and Canada. Vendors are extensively offering such doughnuts in the market. Therefore, such offerings by vendors are expected to contribute to the growth of the yeast doughnuts segment of the market during the forecast period.

Doughnuts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.10 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., and Restaurant Brands International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC

Doughnut Time Ltd.

Focus Brands LLC

Glory Hole Doughnuts

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Inspire Brands Inc.

J.CO Donuts & Coffee

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

McDonald Corp.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

