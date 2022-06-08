Doughnuts Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Size, Share, & Industry Analysis by Product, End-user, and Regional Forecast 2021-2025

Purchase Our Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

The Doughnuts Market value is set to grow by USD 5.02 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Geographical Market Analysis

The market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for doughnuts in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. Improved living standards and the rise in the number of middle-class families will facilitate the doughnut market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by product (yeast doughnuts and cake doughnuts) and end-user (foodservice and retail). The doughnuts market share growth by the yeast doughnuts segment will be significant during the forecast period. Major retail outlets like Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (a subsidiary of JAB Holding Co. Sarl) and Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. mostly offer traditional yeast-raised doughnuts. Glazed yeast doughnuts are the most popular type of doughnut across the world. Vegan yeast-raised doughnuts are gaining prominence among vegan consumers, especially in developed countries, such as the US and Canada. Vendors are extensively offering such doughnuts in the market. Therefore, such offerings by vendors are expected to contribute to the growth of the yeast doughnuts segment of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the doughnuts market is the growing number of stores and retail outlets. The culture of socializing at cafés has become popular among urban youth. The increased influx of people to urban areas and a substantially large white-collared demographic segment have necessitated an increase in the number of foodservice outlets. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of food and beverages, such as fresh baked goods and hot beverages, have further led to the emergence of doughnut shops, coffee shops, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs). The growing popularity of malls and shopping centers has also encouraged many new players to invest substantially in the distribution of doughnuts through these centers. The growth in the infrastructure in developing countries, like new airports and highways, also provides scope to major coffee chains for establishing new outlets. Therefore, the growing number of stores and retail outlets are expected to propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Key Market Challenge

The fluctuating prices of raw materials will be a major challenge for the doughnuts market during the forecast period. Depending on the availability, the prices of raw materials that are required to make doughnuts, such as sugar, eggs, flour, cocoa, and milk, can fluctuate. Also, in recent years, the widening gap between the demand for and supply of these raw materials has increased their costs substantially. Any increase in the price of raw materials not only increases the manufacturing costs but also reduces the profit margins for vendors. Also, to remain competitive in the market, manufacturers generally experiment with cheaper substitutes. This rise in raw material costs, in turn, increases product prices. This becomes a challenge for market vendors to introduce new product varieties with special or unique ingredients that enrich the taste of their doughnuts and attract more consumers. The rising product prices affect the buying decisions of consumers, which ultimately affects sales volumes and the growth of the market.

Doughnuts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.10 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., and Restaurant Brands International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC

Doughnut Time Ltd.

Focus Brands LLC

Glory Hole Doughnuts

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Inspire Brands Inc.

J.CO Donuts & Coffee

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

McDonald Corp.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

