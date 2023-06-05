Doughnuts market in North America is set to grow by USD 689.57 million from 2022 to 2027; Increased snacking and indulgence consumption to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The doughnuts market in North America is expected to grow by USD 689.57 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 1.61% during the forecast period. The growth of private-label bakeries is an emerging trend in the market. Private-label bakeries are relatively small and are usually found in department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets, among others. They offer a vast variety of specialty baked goods. The increasing presence of supermarket bakeries within stores is posing stiff competition for artisanal and industrial bakeries. In-house bakeries are increasingly gaining popularity due to factors such as simplicity of one-stop shopping and cheaper prices. Cost-conscious consumers are increasingly choosing supermarkets' private-label products. In recent years, pre-baked, par-baked, or bake-off products have gained popularity. In a two-step baking process called parbaking, the batter is baked for 15-20 minutes prior to cooling and chilling until the final baking. The shelf life of partially baked items is extended by refrigeration. This method enables providing fresh bread and rolls to customers. Supermarkets and quick-service restaurants frequently employ this method for their bread and doughnuts. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the doughnuts market in North America during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Doughnuts Market in North America 2023-2027

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Doughnuts market in North America - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview -

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Birdies LA, Blue Star Donuts, CookNSolo Restaurants, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Dough Doughnuts, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Hogsalt, Honey Dew Associates Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jelly modern doughnuts, Krispy Kreme Inc., LaMars Donuts, Maple Donuts Inc., McDonald Corp., Pinkbox Doughnuts, Sidecar Doughnuts, Starbucks Corp., Sugar Shack Donuts and Coffee, The Wendys Co., and Union Square Donuts are some of the major market participants. Although the increased snacking and indulgence consumption will offer immense growth opportunities, the growth in obesity may challenge the growth of market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (foodservice and retail) and product (regular-sized yeast doughnuts, regular-sized cake doughnuts, mini-sized yeast doughnuts, and mini-sized cake doughnuts). The foodservice segment will witness significant market share growth during the forecast period. Freshly baked doughnuts are sold at many foodservice chains such as bakeries, food carts, and franchised specialty outlets. Franchised specialty outlets generate the most sales for the foodservice segment. Starbucks and Krispy Kreme are the top two doughnut brands in the US, with over 50% of sales. The foodservice segment was valued at USD 5,715.65 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Doughnut market players in North America are investing in opening franchise stores for their respective brands globally. As franchises draw more customers and offer higher profit margins, quick-service restaurants (QSRs) are also considering them. Besides, franchises provide franchise owners with a chance to obtain customer feedback and opinions about their doughnuts sold in various nations. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment in the doughnuts market in North America during the forecast period.

For insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Doughnuts market in North America – Market dynamics

Key driver - Increased snacking and indulgence consumption are notably driving the market growth. There is an increase in the number of consumers substituting snacks for regular meals. Besides, there has been a significant change in food consumption patterns. This can be attributed to fast-paced lifestyles, which frequently push people to skip meals and instead eat on the go. Similarly, busy lifestyles are forcing the consumption of bakery goods such as doughnuts, bread, rolls, and pies for breakfast. Apart from regular doughnuts, many vendors also offer doughnut sandwiches with nutritious ingredients. The nutritional value of doughnuts is enhanced by using whole wheat or multigrain bread and nutritious ingredients. The market for indulgence and premium food varieties, including doughnuts, is witnessing steady growth despite consumers becoming health-conscious and preferring healthier snacks. A significant portion of consumers are preferring high-quality doughnuts and are willing to try new flavors, thereby boosting doughnut demand significantly. Hence, such factors will positively impact the growth of the doughnut market in North America during the forecast period.

Major challenge - The increasing obesity rate is posing a major challenge for the market growth. In North America, obesity is one of the critical health issues affecting the population across all its nations. Besides, many cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), several common cancers, diabetes, and osteoarthritis are all significantly increasing due to adult obesity. Furthermore, obesity and overweight rates in both children and adults are rising. As a result, more people are opting for nutritious, low-carb, sugar-free diets, including high-quality protein powders made from sources such as bone broth, collagen, whey protein, lentils, beans, and other legumes. Hence, the increasing concern about health among consumers is expected to have a negative impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Doughnuts market in North America: Vendor Analysis

The doughnuts market in North America is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and global vendors. Besides, vendors are introducing newer bakery products, including doughnuts with healthier and lower fat content, to attract health-conscious people. Apart from unique and customized products, vendors are focusing on improving and expanding their distribution network. Several players are also focusing on offering their products across online platforms to expand their reach. The growing preference for healthy eating is expected to boost the demand for quality and low-calorie products. Many bakery manufacturers are offering healthy alternatives to high-calorie and high-sugar products. This is expected to boost the market growth. Besides, the addition of new flavors in the market is also expected to positively impact the growth of the doughnuts market in North America.

What are the key data covered in this doughnuts market report in North America?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the doughnuts market growth in North America during the next five years

Estimation of the doughnuts market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the doughnuts market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the doughnuts market in North America

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports:

The specialty bakery market size is projected to increase by USD 10.54 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a progressive CAGR of 4%. The report extensively covers segmentation by product (specialty bread, specialty cakes and pastries, specialty cookies, specialty crackers and pretzels, and other specialty bakery products) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The bakery market size is expected to increase by USD 165.49 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (bread and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Doughnuts market scope in North America Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.61% Market growth 2022-2027 USD 689.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 0.5 Regional analysis North America Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Birdies LA, Blue Star Donuts, CookNSolo Restaurants, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Dough Doughnuts, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Hogsalt, Honey Dew Associates Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jelly modern doughnuts, Krispy Kreme Inc., LaMars Donuts, Maple Donuts Inc., McDonald Corp., Pinkbox Doughnuts, Sidecar Doughnuts, Starbucks Corp., Sugar Shack Donuts and Coffee, The Wendys Co., and Union Square Donuts Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Don't miss out on critical insights Industrials market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Doughnuts market in North America 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Doughnuts market in North America 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Regular-sized yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Regular-sized yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Regular-sized yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Regular-sized yeast doughnuts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Regular-sized yeast doughnuts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Regular-sized cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Regular-sized cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Regular-sized cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Regular-sized cake doughnuts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Regular-sized cake doughnuts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Mini-sized yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Mini-sized yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Mini-sized yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Mini-sized yeast doughnuts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Mini-sized yeast doughnuts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Mini-sized cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Mini-sized cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Mini-sized cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Mini-sized cake doughnuts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Mini-sized cake doughnuts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 65: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 66: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 68: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 78: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 84: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 85: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 86: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 87: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 88: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 89: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Blue Star Donuts

Exhibit 90: Blue Star Donuts - Overview



Exhibit 91: Blue Star Donuts - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Blue Star Donuts - Key offerings

12.4 Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

Exhibit 93: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Overview



Exhibit 94: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Key news



Exhibit 96: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Segment focus

12.5 Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC

Exhibit 98: Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 99: Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Dough Doughnuts

Exhibit 101: Dough Doughnuts - Overview



Exhibit 102: Dough Doughnuts - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Dough Doughnuts - Key offerings

12.7 Glory Hole Doughnuts

Exhibit 104: Glory Hole Doughnuts - Overview



Exhibit 105: Glory Hole Doughnuts - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Glory Hole Doughnuts - Key offerings

12.8 Honey Dew Associates Inc.

Exhibit 107: Honey Dew Associates Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Honey Dew Associates Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Honey Dew Associates Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 110: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Jelly modern doughnuts

Exhibit 113: Jelly modern doughnuts - Overview



Exhibit 114: Jelly modern doughnuts - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Jelly modern doughnuts - Key offerings

12.11 Krispy Kreme Inc.

Exhibit 116: Krispy Kreme Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Krispy Kreme Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Krispy Kreme Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Krispy Kreme Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 LaMars Donuts

Exhibit 120: LaMars Donuts - Overview



Exhibit 121: LaMars Donuts - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: LaMars Donuts - Key offerings

12.13 Maple Donuts Inc.

Exhibit 123: Maple Donuts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Maple Donuts Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Maple Donuts Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 126: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: McDonald Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: McDonald Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: McDonald Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Starbucks Corp.

Exhibit 131: Starbucks Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Starbucks Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Starbucks Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Starbucks Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Starbucks Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 The Wendys Co.

Exhibit 136: The Wendys Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: The Wendys Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: The Wendys Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: The Wendys Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Union Square Donuts

Exhibit 140: Union Square Donuts - Overview



Exhibit 141: Union Square Donuts - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Union Square Donuts - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio