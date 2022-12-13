Doughnuts market to grow by USD 3,212.84 mn: Packaged foods and meats market is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global doughnuts market has been categorized as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. The parent market, the global packaged foods and meats market, covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life.

The doughnuts market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,212.84 million, at a CAGR of 2.65% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio, Download a report sample .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Doughnuts Market 2023-2027

Doughnuts market 2022-2027: Scope

Our report provides a holistic analysis of key market dynamics and market condition analysis for the forecast period. This will help companies refine their marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Technavio researchers have analyzed the data with 2022 as the base year. The doughnuts market report also covers the following areas:

Doughnuts market 2022-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global doughnuts market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large vendors. The vendors compete against each other to meet the needs of consumers and to increase their market reach. They are competing in terms of pricing strategy, service, quality of food, menu variation, as well as calorie intake per serving. They are also providing attractive customer loyalty-based offers, along with customized solutions/menus and services, to gain a firm foothold in the market and retain high-value customers. However, vendor performance in this market is affected by changing consumer spending patterns, consumer tastes, and demographic trends. Besides, factors such as economic well-being will bring about improved living standards, increased disposable incomes, and altered customer lifestyles will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors.

Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Dough Doughnuts, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Honey Dew Associates Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Jelly modern doughnuts, LaMars Donuts, Mad Over Donuts, Maple Donuts Inc., and McDonald Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Doughnuts market 2022-2027: Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Buy the Report

Doughnuts Market 2022-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Foodservice



Retail

The foodservice segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Consumers in developing countries such as India developing western eating habits, and many bakeries and retail stores in these countries are adding doughnuts to their menus as regular snack items. In addition, global vendors are investing extensively in expanding their footprint in new markets and tapping the growth potential. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

South America



Chile





Brazil





Argentina

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The improving living standards and the expanding middle-class population are increasing the demand for doughnuts in the region. In addition, new product offerings and the increasing number of private-label brands offering doughnuts are driving the growth of the regional market.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF Sample

What are the key data covered in this doughnuts market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the doughnuts market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of doughnuts market vendors.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 which enables you to

download 5 reports per month.

Related Reports:

The bakery products market size is expected to increase by USD 189.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%. Increasing retail value sales of private-label bakery products is a key factor driving the global bakery products market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%. Increasing retail value sales of private-label bakery products is a key factor driving the global bakery products market growth. The frozen bakery products market size is expected to increase to USD 10.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. The new product launches is notably driving the frozen bakery products market growth, although factors such as recalls of frozen bakery products may impede market growth.

Doughnuts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3212.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 1.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Dough Doughnuts, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Honey Dew Associates Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Jelly modern doughnuts, LaMars Donuts, Mad Over Donuts, Maple Donuts Inc., McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., Sugar Shack Donuts and Coffee, and Yum Yum Donut Shops Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global doughnuts market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global doughnuts market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By end-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By end-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 By Region Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By Region Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Yeast doughnuts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Yeast doughnuts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Cake doughnuts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Cake doughnuts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

Exhibit 108: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Overview



Exhibit 109: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Key news



Exhibit 111: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Segment focus

12.4 Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC

Exhibit 113: Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 114: Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Dough Doughnuts

Exhibit 116: Dough Doughnuts - Overview



Exhibit 117: Dough Doughnuts - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Dough Doughnuts - Key offerings

12.6 Doughnut Time Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Doughnut Time Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Doughnut Time Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Doughnut Time Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Focus Brands LLC

Exhibit 122: Focus Brands LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Focus Brands LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Focus Brands LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Glory Hole Doughnuts

Exhibit 125: Glory Hole Doughnuts - Overview



Exhibit 126: Glory Hole Doughnuts - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Glory Hole Doughnuts - Key offerings

12.9 Honey Dew Associates Inc.

Exhibit 128: Honey Dew Associates Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Honey Dew Associates Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Honey Dew Associates Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 131: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 J.CO Donuts Coffee

Exhibit 134: J.CO Donuts Coffee - Overview



Exhibit 135: J.CO Donuts Coffee - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: J.CO Donuts Coffee - Key offerings

12.12 JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Exhibit 137: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Overview



Exhibit 138: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Key news



Exhibit 140: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Key offerings

12.13 Jelly modern doughnuts

Exhibit 141: Jelly modern doughnuts - Overview



Exhibit 142: Jelly modern doughnuts - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Jelly modern doughnuts - Key offerings

12.14 LaMars Donuts

Exhibit 144: LaMars Donuts - Overview



Exhibit 145: LaMars Donuts - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: LaMars Donuts - Key offerings

12.15 Maple Donuts Inc.

Exhibit 147: Maple Donuts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Maple Donuts Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Maple Donuts Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 150: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: McDonald Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: McDonald Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: McDonald Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Exhibit 155: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio