Doughnuts Market to grow by USD 5.69 billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the doughnuts market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Yeast doughnut is the leading segment in the market.

Yeast doughnut is the leading segment in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4%. Who are the top players in the market?

Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc. are the top players in the market.

Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growing number of stores and retail outlets. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials will impede market growth.

The market is driven by the growing number of stores and retail outlets. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials will impede market growth. How big is the North American market?

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., and Restaurant Brands International Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing number of stores and retail outlets will offer immense growth opportunities, the fluctuating prices of raw materials are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this doughnut market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Doughnuts Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Doughnuts Market is segmented as below:

Product

Yeast Doughnuts



Cake Doughnuts

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

and End-user

Foodservice



Retail

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44281

Doughnuts Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The doughnuts market report covers the following areas:

Doughnuts Market Size

Doughnuts Market Trends

Doughnuts Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increase in snacking and indulgence consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the Doughnuts Market growth during the next few years.

Doughnuts Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist doughnuts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the doughnuts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the doughnuts market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of doughnuts market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Feed Yeast Market- The feed yeast market is segmented by product (poultry, ruminant, swine, aquaculture, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market- The fruits and vegetable coatings market is segmented by product (fruits coatings and vegetable coatings) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC

Doughnut Time Ltd.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

Focus Brands LLC

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

J.CO Donuts & Coffee

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

McDonald Corp.

MTY Food Group Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/doughnuts-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio