Doughnuts Market to grow by USD 5.69 billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 07, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the doughnuts market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.69 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
Download FREE Sample Report
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the doughnuts market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Yeast doughnut is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the growing number of stores and retail outlets. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials will impede market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., and Restaurant Brands International Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing number of stores and retail outlets will offer immense growth opportunities, the fluctuating prices of raw materials are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this doughnut market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Doughnuts Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Doughnuts Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Yeast Doughnuts
- Cake Doughnuts
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
- End-user
- Foodservice
- Retail
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44281
Doughnuts Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The doughnuts market report covers the following areas:
- Doughnuts Market Size
- Doughnuts Market Trends
- Doughnuts Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increase in snacking and indulgence consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the Doughnuts Market growth during the next few years.
Doughnuts Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist doughnuts market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the doughnuts market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the doughnuts market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of doughnuts market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Feed Yeast Market- The feed yeast market is segmented by product (poultry, ruminant, swine, aquaculture, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market- The fruits and vegetable coatings market is segmented by product (fruits coatings and vegetable coatings) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC
- Doughnut Time Ltd.
- Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.
- Focus Brands LLC
- Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
- J.CO Donuts & Coffee
- JAB Holding Co. Sarl
- McDonald Corp.
- MTY Food Group Inc.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/doughnuts-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article