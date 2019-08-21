Douglas Borthwick Selected as Member of The Lawyers of Distinction

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawyers of Distinction is pleased to announce that Douglas Borthwick of Santa Ana, California, has been certified as a member. The Lawyers of Distinction is recognized as the fastest growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States. Lawyers of Distinction shall not offer membership to more than 10% of attorneys in any given state. Members are accepted based upon objective evaluation of an attorney's qualifications, license, reputation, experience, and disciplinary history. Please see www.lawyersofdistinction.com for further details concerning membership qualification.

Douglas Borthwick The Lawyers of Distinction

Douglas Borthwick was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1965. He graduated with high honors from Muskingum College in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business, Economics, and Religion. At Muskingum College he was the recipient of the Wall Street Journal Award and the Financial Executive Institute Award. He received his Juris Doctorate degree in 1991 from Capital University Law School where he was the recipient of an academic scholarship and was on the Dean's List.

Mr. Borthwick is admitted to practice before all of the courts in the state of California including Central, Northern, Eastern, and Southern California United States District Courts as well as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mr. Borthwick has handled litigation for numerous corporate clients, including personal injury defense, amusement park accidents, entertainment accidents, slip and fall, vehicle accidents, product liability, construction defect litigation, mortgage and lending litigation and defense of health care providers. He has completed numerous binding and non-binding arbitrations and mediations with a high rate of success. Mr. Borthwick's current practice focuses on plaintiff personal injury, family law, and estate planning.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his preparation, determination, and attention to detail. Douglas Borthwick his experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury, family law, observing, overseeing or handling of all areas of law involving contractual preparation and negotiation; employee relations; advising Directors and Shareholders; observing, overseeing or handling of all areas of law involving corporations.

Douglas Borthwick is AV preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Media Contact: John Walter

Phone: 714-564-9400

http://www.borthwicklawyer.com

SOURCE Douglas Borthwick