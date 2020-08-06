Douglas Borthwick Wins Top Attorney Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney.com is pleased to announce the selection of Attorney Douglas Borthwick for the 2019 Top Attorney Award. Attorney Borthwick was chosen from over 300 Divorce and Family Law Attorneys in San Bernardino County.

Top Attorney Award Winners have to demonstrate a consistent track record of successful transactions and satisfied clients. Only 1 in 50 attorneys meet Attorney.com's exacting review requirements. Strong client ratings are an especially important component of Attorney.com's review process.

Badge Douglas Borthwick

Due to his outstanding accomplishments and expertise in the field of divorce and family law, Attorney Borthwick is a valued member of the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. Aside from exhibiting an outstanding success rate in several binding and non-binding arbitrations and mediations, Attorney Borthwick comes highly recommended by other attorneys in his field.

Based on his high peer review ratings, Attorney Borthwick is recognized as an AV preeminent rated attorney by Martindale-Hubbel, is Superb rated by Avvo, and holds an esteemed membership with the Academy of Lawyers.

"As the principal attorney in one of the fastest growing law firms in the US, Attorney Borthwick is committed to his clients, even offering house calls and weekend consultations," notes Gerald Gorman, CEO of Attorney.com. "We pride ourselves on rewarding only the best in the legal profession, and Attorney Borthwick is among the prestigious class of divorce and family law attorneys who are most deserving of our Top Attorney Award."

