Douglas Elliman On Track to Raise $1,000,000 for God's Love We Deliver with Seventh Annual Ride for Love

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, 2019, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, will host the seventh annual Ride for Love to benefit God's Love We Deliver, New York City's leading provider of nutritious, individually-tailored meals for people who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves. This marks Elliman's seventh annual ride for God's Love, which is expected to put Douglas Elliman well over the million-dollar mark for raised funds. The million dollars raised translates into more than 100,000 home-cooked meals for those in need.

Bridget Harvey, founder of The Harvey Team at Douglas Elliman, will act as this year's ride director, overseeing all volunteers, raised funds and logistics for the partnership between God's Love and Elliman.

"God's Love was founded by Ganga Stone in 1985 when she set out to deliver meals, on her bike, to a man dying from AIDS in New York City," explains Harvey. "The Ride for Love pays homage to the kindness and bravery of Ganga Stone, and it is an honor to take the reins and lead my friends and colleagues on this fantastic voyage."

For this year's Ride for Love, bikers can choose to participate in the full 108-mile ride, a shorter 50-mile trek, or the 25-mile sprint. In the past seven years, more than 150 Elliman agents have joined the ride. An estimated 100 Elliman agents and staff are expected to ride this year.

God's Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. To support the health of their clients, they also provide ongoing nutrition assessment, education, and counseling. God's Love is a non-sectarian organization serving people in need and their children and caregivers throughout the five boroughs of NYC, Westchester and Nassau Counties and Hudson County, New Jersey. All of their services are provided free to clients and full of love.

"It's humbling to have the opportunity to continue our support with the annual Ride for Love," says Scott Durkin, president and chief operating officer of Douglas Elliman. "Elliman agents are committed to giving back to the communities in which we serve and we are thankful that God's Love We Deliver provides us such a powerful platform to do so throughout New York City and Long Island."

"God's Love We Deliver is proud to be a partner with Douglas Elliman for another record-setting year," says the organization's President & CEO, Karen Pearl. "We're grateful for their dedication and commitment to raising vital funds, and to helping build momentum and spreading awareness about our life-saving work."

The ride will end in Montauk with a party to celebrate this important milestone at Rick's Crabby Cowboy Cafe.

Registration is now live, and the ride is open to the public. Participants can register here for a fee of either $99 or $199 depending on ride length, but if $500 is fundraised, Elliman will cover the registration fee. Additionally, direct donations to God's Love We Deliver can be made here.

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 118 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado and Massachusetts. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

About God's Love We Deliver

God's Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Founded in 1985 as a response to the AIDS pandemic, we now serve people living with more than 200 different diagnoses. To support the health and well-being of our clients, we provide ongoing nutrition assessment, education, and counseling, and advocate for food and nutrition support. God's Love is a non-sectarian organization serving individuals living with illness, and their children and caregivers. With a community of more than 15,700 volunteers, we deliver 1.9 million meals annually. All services are free to clients and full of love. Follow God's Love on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram, @godslovenyc. For more information, visit godslovewedeliver.org.

