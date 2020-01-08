Douglas Elliman Returns as Exclusive Real Estate Partner and Title Sponsor at Annual Winter Equestrian Festival for Fifth Consecutive Year

WELLINGTON, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, announces official sponsorship of the 2020 Winter Equestrian Festival for the fifth consecutive year as title sponsor and exclusive real estate agency partner, and a second year Title Sponsor at The Global Dressage Festival.

Beginning January 8th and continuing through March 2020, Palm Beach International Equestrian Center is the epicenter of the horse world. The 12-week competition attracts more than 250,000 people, 6,000 horses and 3,400 riders from 50 states and 33 countries with increasing participating from South America and Europe, making it the largest and longest running equestrian competition in the world.

"Douglas Elliman is pleased to continue our expanded sponsorship at the annual Winter Equestrian Festival this season," said Scott Durkin, President and Chief Operating Officer at Douglas Elliman. "As a national brokerage that supports the equestrian arts throughout the country, The Winter Equestrian Festival gives us the opportunity to connect with our clientele and visitors from all over the world that are drawn to Wellington this time of year."

As second year Global Dressage sponsors, Douglas Elliman will partake in a total circuit of twelve horse show weeks, seven International and four National Dressage weekly competitions at The Global Dressage Festival between January 8 through March 29, 2020. In addition to the brand's overall involvement, every Wednesday morning the $37,000 Douglas Elliman 1.45m Jumper Series will take place until Wednesday, March 25th.

"The equestrian community is a fundamental component of the Florida real estate market and it is a privilege to continue our support of The Winter Equestrian Festival and The Global Dressage Festival as title sponsors," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman's Florida brokerage. "As the leading brokerage of the equestrian community, we look forward to continuing our alliance with the festival in offering experiential high-level services to the luxury consumers of the world."

The brokerage will also participate as the 2020 Title Week sponsor on March 4th through the 8th. Douglas Elliman's Grand Prix is scheduled to take place the evening of March 7th during the sponsored Title Week.

Douglas Elliman has a lengthy history of corporate affiliation with the equestrian community, including a longstanding sponsorship of the Hampton Classic, another high-profile event attracting a similar demographic as the Winter Equestrian Festival as well as sponsoring the American Gold Cup in Salem, New York. The company's continued growth throughout the Florida region, including Palm Beach and specifically Wellington, makes the continued sponsorship a natural alliance of the broker's brand platform.

This will be The Winter Equestrian Festival's 41st year of competition. The festival has been the pinnacle of equine competition in South Florida for more than four decades, welcoming enthusiasts and athletes annually to contest one of the most competitive shows in the world. This year's circuit will offer more than $13 million in prize money throughout the duration of the season and will feature many of the world's top internationally ranked riders including Kent Farrington and Mclain Ward, who call Wellington, FL, home during the winter months, Adrienne Sternlicht, Beezie Madden, Laura Kraut, Todd Minikus, Tiffany Foster, Lauren Hough, Jessica Springsteen, Georgina Bloomberg, Daniel Bluman and Shane Sweetnam.

