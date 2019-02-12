Douglas Emmett Announces Promotion of Peter Seymour to CFO

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that Peter Seymour is replacing Mona Gisler as the Chief Financial Officer of Douglas Emmett, Inc. Ms. Gisler will continue to serve as Douglas Emmett's Chief Accounting Officer. Ms. Gisler requested the change to allow more flexibility for her family and philanthropic commitments.

"Having been our Chief Strategic Officer for almost two years, Peter is very familiar with our business and our financial reporting," commented Jordan Kaplan, Douglas Emmett's Chief Executive Officer. "With his knowledge and experience, and Mona continuing as our CAO, our finance and accounting team will not miss a beat."

Mr. Seymour, 50, joined Douglas Emmett in 2017 as its Chief Strategic Officer. Before joining Douglas Emmett, Mr. Seymour spent 20 years at The Walt Disney Company, where he had served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Disney-ABC Television Group. Mr. Seymour holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

