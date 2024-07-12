Douglas Fraser, M.D., Named Medical Director of Trauma Center at MemorialCare Long Beach Hospitals

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Fraser, M.D., FACS, was named medical director of the Trauma Center at MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. Dr. Fraser is a fellowship-trained, board-certified trauma surgeon who has been with MemorialCare since 2023 and was selected for his leadership in clinical care, policy development and education to improve trauma outcomes.

"In his relatively short tenure, Dr. Fraser has already made tremendous strides in his role with MemorialCare," says Joe Kim, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. "Dr. Fraser's extensive experience in trauma surgery, leadership, and innovative techniques in both the pediatric and adult patient populations was a perfect fit for our model. He has demonstrated his leadership through significantly contributing to our hospitals' preparation for the upcoming trauma survey. He has forged strong relationships within the Long Beach community and actively engaged them on critical issues, such as gun violence awareness and Stop the Bleed® training over the past year."

Dr. Fraser previously served as the Chief of Trauma at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (UMCSN), a Level 1 trauma center where he took care of the most complex trauma patients from the tiniest, injured infants to the most frail, elderly patients with devastating diagnoses. He was instrumental in implementing REBOA (aortic balloon) and surgical rib fixation (rib plating) to his patients in Las Vegas.

In addition to his role as Chief of Trauma, Dr. Fraser directed surgical resident and fellowship-level postgraduate training programs as Division Chief of Acute Care Surgery, UMCSN. Notably, he worked for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as a tactical physician to provide support to the SWAT team and Search & Rescue Officers. His EMS training began at the University of Notre Dame where he worked taking medical and fire calls during college.

At MemorialCare, Dr. Fraser will provide clinical oversight of the trauma teams, contribute to the development of trauma program initiatives, resident and staff education and trauma research, and foster collaborative relationships with hospital departments to support quality trauma care.

"I am honored to come back home to Southern California and ensure we bring the best in pediatric and adult trauma services to the community we serve," says Dr. Douglas Fraser, M.D., medical director, Trauma Center, MemorialCare. "I look forward to bringing my experience and passion for trauma care to this role and working with the talented team here to provide the highest level of care to our patients."

Licensed under MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, the Level II Trauma Center, verified by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma treats both pediatric and adult patients and recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The Trauma Center is one of the original Trauma Centers in Los Angeles County, providing trauma care since 1983, and treating over 16,000 patients every year.

Dr. Fraser received his medical degree at St. George's University School of Medicine and completed his residency in general surgery at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey (now part of Rutgers University). Following his residency, he completed a fellowship in acute care surgery & surgery critical care at the University of Nevada Medical School. Dr. Fraser is board certified in surgery & surgical critical care by the American Board of Surgery (ABS).

Dr. Fraser is a California native, born and raised in Orange County and is excited to be home after 20 years.

"I am proud to give back everything I have learned to not only treat those who need excellent care but lead those that get to serve the Long Beach Community," says Dr. Fraser.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach are members of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare delivery System. Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's are designated with the prestigious Magnet® recognition for excellence in nursing. Long Beach Medical Center, with a century of compassionate care across a spectrum of medical and surgical specialties, utilizes cutting-edge technology. Miller Children's & Women's provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults — as well as maternity care for expectant mothers — all under one roof. Their shared campus ensures seamless care for patients of all ages, from newborns to older adults. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org for more information.

SOURCE Long Beach Memorial