Douglas Hiller, M.D., orthopedic surgeon, inducted into International Triathlon Union Hall of Fame

HONOLULU, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Hiller, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and dual resident of Hawaii and Washington, is one of two physicians inducted into the International Triathlon Union (ITU) Hall of Fame. Hiller and Sergio Migliorini, M.D. were honored jointly by the ITU, the international federation for Olympic triathlon, for pioneering the medical committee of the relatively recent swim-run-bike Olympic competition.

Dr. Hiller, who earned his medical degree at Philadelphia's Jefferson Medical College and is a Duke University Fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon, was raised in Hawaii and maintains a residence in Waimea, Hawaii Island. A graduate of Punahou School, he spent the majority of his career in Hawaii. He currently is a clinical professor at the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University, and an orthopedic surgeon at Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax, Washington.

ITU's Michel Gignoux Award recognizes those who have made an outstanding contribution to the sport of triathlon. In late August the honor was jointly awarded to Dr. Hiller, chair of the medical committee from 1994 to 2008 and his successor, Dr. Migliorini. The two are the first physicians so honored.

The triathlon made its Olympic debut in 2000. The ITU said it is indebted to the doctors "for their incredible work in formulating the first-class medical plan that we continue to follow in order to achieve our most important goal as triathlon's world governing body; ensuring the health and safety of our athletes."

Dr. Hiller is a specialist in endurance sports, their physiological effects and ramifications. He's done extensive research with athletes, focusing on effects of fluid intake during races. He continues to treat and study sports-related injuries.

Dr. Hiller has been a competitive swimmer, bodysurfer, paddler and sailor. He was instrumental in improving Hawaii's Oahu Interscholastic Association programs in the 1990s and advocated for certified athletic trainers for Hawaii's public school athletics. He has served for 35 years as a medical volunteer for the Ironman and has completed three of the races. For the Kona Ironman he's served as research coordinator, assistant medical director, medical director, and chief physician.

International Triathlon Union (ITU) is the international governing body for triathlon, duathlon, aquathlon and related variations. ITU hosts the top-level international races, including the World Triathlon Series and the Triathlon World Cup. ITU is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. www.triathlon.org

