Douglas Mathews Joins June 19 Museum, Inc. as an Advisor to Prepare for the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- June 19 Museum, Inc. announces the appointment of Mr. Douglas Matthews to its Board of Advisors. Mr. Matthews' involvement with Galveston Juneteenth Celebration started on June 19, 1980, when he served as Galveston Assistant City Manager, celebrating with Texas State Representative Al Edwards at Galveston's Ashton Villa.

Kevin L. Jackson, Paul Judson, Mark Judson, and Douglas Matthews meet at the historical marker, located outside The Custom House in Galveston, Texas. Recognized as a "Birthplace of Juneteenth," this majestic building is where U.S. Major General Gordon Granger and 2000 federal army troops announced the emancipation of all slaves on June 19, 1865.

Twenty-four years ago, Douglas also helped start the Juneteenth Banquet at Old Central Cultural Center, established in 1885 as the first African American High School in Texas. Douglas Matthews was Galveston City Manager and has worked with The University of Texas Medical Branch. He also serves as the Master of Ceremonies for the Juneteenth Proclamation Program at Ashton Villa, drawing large crowds each year. In 2006 while serving as Chairman of the Texas Juneteenth Advisory Committee, he helped lead the construction and installation of the Juneteenth Lawmaker Statue installed by the State of Texas, honoring State Representative Al Edwards.

In 2015, in recognition of the 150th Anniversary of Juneteenth, the Galveston City Council passed a resolution honoring Douglas Matthews' generous support of Juneteenth.

About June 19 Museum Inc.

June 19 Museum, Inc. develops world-class tourist destinations dedicated to the Juneteenth Holiday. The Customs House Juneteenth Museum will feature world-class exhibits, a boutique hotel, a restaurant, and a learning center to support the Galveston, Texas community. Learn more about June 19 Museum Inc at http://june19museum.com

