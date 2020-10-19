Douglas Named Assurity Vice President of Worksite Sales

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurity Life Insurance Company has named Jack Douglas vice president of Worksite Sales. He assumes leadership of a team that has achieved four consecutive years of double-digit sales growth.

"Assurity is growing player in the worksite benefit market, and I'm honored to lead such an accomplished and established sales team." Douglas said.

Douglas brings nearly 30 years of insurance industry experience to Assurity, most recently in a sales leadership role with Allstate Benefits. He previously held marketing and development leadership roles for Colonial Life. A 1992 graduate of The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, Douglas earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics. He is a member of The Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

"We're excited to have Jack aboard to carry on the strong momentum of our worksite business and help take it to the next level," said Todd Reimers, senior vice president, chief marketing & sales officer. "His talent, expertise and strong work ethic will help us continue to achieve our goals for years to come."

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We continue our mission of helping people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that is easy to understand and buy. Our financial stability has stood the test of time. It shows our commitment to be there when our customers need us. Owned by our customers, we conduct our business to serve only their best interests. Whether paying benefits, offering service with a human touch, giving back to our community, or practicing sustainable habits that provide for our planet, we embrace our capacity to improve lives. We all share in the future we create, and Assurity believes in using our business as a force for good.

SOURCE Assurity

