Douglas Paul Real Estate Announces New Office in Harvard Square, Cambridge MA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Answering demand for a larger, flexible and more strategic workspace, Douglas Paul Real Estate has officially relocated their real estate agency to Cambridge, MA as of January 15, 2021. Previously located in nearby Allston, they are now positioned in the heart of Harvard Square at 1210 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02138.

Douglas Paul Real Estate Harvard Square

"We're excited to have a highly collaborative working environment for our agents, as well as a more comfortable customer experience. The location is outstanding, we couldn't have asked for a better upgrade," says Josue Vargas, Principal Broker at Douglas Paul Real Estate.

The new office is primely situated across the street from The Adams House and walking distance to Harvard Yard, one of the last businesses on Massachusetts Ave before hitting Harvard's campus going northbound. The Cambridge location is ideally suited for Douglas Paul considering the thousands of rental and sales listings the agency offers in Cambridge via the Boston Pads Database. The new state of the art office provide the perfect point of access for agents to service their already substantial Cambridge clientele.

"Cambridgepads.com along with Bostonpads.com has been servicing a tremendous base of great landlords and property managers over the past decade. We are excited that Douglas Paul made this move because landlords have been asking us to find a premier real estate solution slightly North of the Charles River for a long time," – says Demetrios Salpoglou, CEO of Bostonpads.com.

The new office space is roughly 1,000 sq feet, and it features a conference room as well as a reception area for customers. The office also has an outside greeting and seating area which will actively be used as the weather improves. These new amenities were lacking in the previous Allston location, so the new Cambridge office will provide the digs for an even better service by one of the area's top real estate agencies.

About Douglas Paul RE:

Douglas Paul Real Estate was founded in 2012 in Allston, MA. They are a professional real estate team dedicated to providing knowledge and trusted service. They specialize in providing access to off-market new sales listings as well as MLS, and they have access to the largest real-time apartment database of local apartments for rent via the Bostonpads.com network of websites.

