Douglas S. King, CFP® Begins Board Chair Role on CFP Board's Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) announced that Douglas S. King, CFP® has assumed the role of Chair of its Board of Directors. King was elected by his Board of Director peers in 2019 to serve as 2020 Board Chair-elect, and on January 1, 2021, he began serving in his new Board Chair role. In this leadership position, King takes the helm of the professional body that certifies more than 88,000 financial planning professionals across the United States.

"We have a clear agenda for the coming year, including completing an organizational strategic refresh, expanding the number and diversity of CFP® professionals and clients, and developing an effective, efficient and credible enforcement plan for the Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct," said King. "I look forward to working with my Board colleagues to address these important issues, all of which ultimately benefit the public. Together, we will uphold CFP® certification as the recognized standard of excellence for competent and ethical personal financial planning."

King has an extensive 35-year career as a CFP® professional and as an executive at several firms. As president and CEO of Oakwood Capital Advisors, LLC, King leads a team of talented financial advisors who work with high-net-worth individuals and small business owners offering financial planning services focused on retirement planning, investment portfolio management, insurance and risk management, social security optimization strategies, tax management, and business consulting services. King is also the owner of Gardner Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser firm, and Gardner Financial Services, Inc., an independent broker-dealer.

Prior to founding Oakwood Capital Advisors, LLC, King held senior-level executive positions at Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, and Cetera Financial Group; and has led Registered Investment Advisory firms and an insurance marketing organization.

"A committed advocate for CFP® certification, Doug is a recognized and respected leader in the financial planning profession," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "He has been an active, engaged and dedicated leader on our Board, and I look forward to working with him as he leads our Board of Directors throughout the year."

King earned two bachelor's degrees, one in finance and one in management, from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech), and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. He earned his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in 1989, and holds Series 7, 8, 24, 52, 63, 65, 99, and SEI securities registrations.



