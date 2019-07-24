Douglas S. King, CFP® Elected 2020 CFP Board Chair-Elect

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) elected Douglas S. King, CFP® as 2020 Chair-elect at their recent meeting. He will lead the organization's Board when he becomes chair in 2021.

King has an extensive 34-year career as a CFP® professional and executive at several firms. Currently, King is president and CEO of Prosperity Capital Advisors, LLC and C2P Advisory Group, LLC, and is President of Valor Capital Management, LLC. He is also a financial advisor with his own financial planning firm, Oakwood Capital Advisors, LLC.

"This is an exciting time to be in the financial planning profession. I look forward to using my experience to help CFP Board at a time when CFP® professionals will be adopting the new Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct," said King. "With more demand for financial planning, there also comes the need to increase the number and diversity of the profession so that Americans have access to CFP® professionals providing fiduciary financial advice."

Prior to his current role, King was president and CEO of Cetera Advisor Networks, LLC. King was also an executive and financial advisor with Merrill Lynch, having started with the firm in 1986. King is an active volunteer, currently serving as a board member of the Northern Star Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He is also a member of the Financial Planning Association (FPA). Previously, he served as Chairman of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce, and coached numerous youth sports teams.

King earned two bachelor's degrees, in finance and management, from Virginia Tech and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. He earned his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in 1989.

"Doug's leadership comes at the right time for CFP Board. His diverse background will serve the board well in this time of change," said current Board of Directors Chair Susan John, CFP®.

The Board of Directors elected King to the new role at its July 2019 meeting. Current Chair-elect Jack Brod CFP® will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors in 2020 and King will become Chair of the Board in 2021.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

