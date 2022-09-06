Douglas Shayne is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Shayne is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney for his outstanding career in the Law and Legal Services fields and in acknowledgment of his work with Blumen & Shayne PLLC.

Drawing on over two decades of expertise in the legal field, Mr. Shayne has found much success as a trial attorney. He is the managing trial partner at Blumen & Shayne PLLC, serving clients in Brooklyn, NY. His areas of expertise are handling medical malpractice and personal injury matters. Dedicated to his profession, Mr. Shayne is a New York State Bar Association member.

Before embarking on his professional journey, Mr. Shayne pursued an education at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York (CUNY), where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He continued his academic efforts at the New York Law School, obtaining a Juris Doctorate (J.D.) in 2000. After his graduation, he served as an Associate Attorney for multiple law firms until he advanced as a Senior Trial Attorney for Brecher, Fishman, Pasternack, Walsh, Tilker, and Ziegler PC from 2008 to 2011. Mr. Shayne continued his career as a senior trial attorney with Cellino and Barnes between 2011 and 2013. He was later appointed Managing Trial Attorney at Khavinson and Associates PC from 2014 to 2018.

Mr. Shayne has received multiple awards, including the Top National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys award in 2022, the Top 100 National Trial Attorneys award in 2021, and the Power Lawyers of 2021 award by Lawyers of Distinction.

He is most proud of attaining justice for a client and his family in a multimillion-dollar malpractice case among his career accomplishments. He is also proud of having over 20 individual verdict settlement cases worth much success due to his professional acumen, competitive nature, communication skills, and personality.

A dedicated civic advocate, Mr. Shayne contributes to organizations such as Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, Wounded Warriors, Valley Mission, and the Salvation Army.

