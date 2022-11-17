Douglas Smith joins Social Mobile Advisory Board

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Mobile, a leading enterprise mobility solutions provider, today announces that Douglas Smith has joined its advisory board.

Douglas is a dynamic leader who brings more than 25 years of experience managing government and private sector organizations that have excelled in advocacy, coalition building, new business development, communications, public policy, and corporate social responsibility efforts in the U.S. and around the world.

Douglas Smith, Advisory Board, Social Mobile

"Doug is an exciting addition to our board," said Social Mobile CEO and Founder, Robert Morcos. "As we delve deeper into government sector initiatives, his experience in both the private and public sectors will prove invaluable."

Previously, Smith was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as the Assistant Secretary for the Private Sector at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager for a leading international public relations and new media firm where he managed the Washington, DC office and was the primary client engagement manager for some of the firm's most iconic Fortune 100 clients.

"I am looking forward to working closely with Robert and the entire leadership team," said Douglas Smith. "Social Mobile is well on its way to becoming a leader in the enterprise mobility space, and my goal is to leverage my experience in finance, communications, and federal government to help take the company to the next level."

For more on Douglas Smith and Social Mobile advisory board, visit www.socialmobile.com/about

About Social Mobile

Founded in 2011, Social Mobile is a Google Mobile Services (GMS) partner, leveraging the Android operating system to design, engineer, and manufacture turnkey, mobility-as-a-service deployments that enable enterprise organizations to utilize smart solutions that support an array of business-critical operations. An OEM, managed service provider, and consultancy, Social Mobile is uniquely positioned to serve as a domestic design partner to US clients, controlling all aspects of the development supply-chain, and ensuring the utmost in security and availability. To learn more about other Social Mobile products and solutions, visit: https://socialmobile.com.

