Douglas Wilson Companies Announces Sale in Bankruptcy of Calvary Community Church and Christian Learning Academy in Las Vegas

Tom Olson, DWC Managing Director of Brokerage Services, said the sale in bankruptcy was for full price - $7.75 million - to Clark County, Nevada. The offer was accepted by the Bankruptcy Trustee and ultimately approved by the Bankruptcy Court. DWC exclusively represented Kavita Gupta, the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Trustee.

Clark County intends to use the campus for office space and to provide various services to the local community.

DWC's Brokerage Services has a 30-year track record marketing and selling performing assets for both private and institutional clients, as well as large high-profile properties in a judicial context. Whether a sale in bankruptcy or a receivership sale, the DWC team has successfully listed and sold numerous high-profile assets including Queen's Seaport Development, a $43 million sale while in bankruptcy of the leasehold interest on the Queen Mary ocean liner, geodesic dome and surrounding Port of Long Beach land for future development. DWC also handled the $10 million sale for the receiver of California's Royal Gorge cross-country ski resort, the largest such resort in North America.

For more information, contact Tom Olson at (619) 906-4368 or email him at tolson@douglaswilson.com.

Douglas Wilson Companies is now celebrating its 30th anniversary as a national multidisciplinary real estate platform, currently engaged in land entitlement and brokerage, senior housing development, and a thriving practice in land use and wealth-transfer advisory services for legacy families and large private, public and non-profit institutions. Founded in 1989 after completing the iconic Symphony Towers mixed-use city block in downtown San Diego, DWC has also established itself as one of the nation's most trusted Receivers, handling over $15 billion in troubled assets.

