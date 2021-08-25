Douugh launches integrated commission-free wealth management service

Douugh Wealth Portfolio Jars offer investment solutions for personal investing goals so customers — whether first-time or seasoned investors — can live financially healthier lives and grow their long-term wealth in an appropriate, low-cost, diversified portfolio based on their risk appetite for each of their long-term savings goals.

Douugh Wealth's unique combination of human expertise and technology puts customers' financial goals at the center of the investment strategy to help get them through good times and bad by seeking to minimize market risks and maximize returns, all with no brokerage or management fees.1

"The launch of the Douugh Wealth proposition is a critical milestone on our journey to becoming a truly 'responsible' financial super app — helping customers autonomously manage and grow their money to live financially healthier lives," said Douugh Founder and CEO Andy Taylor.

"For too long, sophisticated wealth management has been a privilege reserved for the top 1%. Douugh Wealth democratizes the path toward financial health for everyone regardless of where they start their wealth journey. As a fiduciary platform that puts customer goals at its centre, our customers can be confident Douugh has their best interests in mind regardless of the size of their portfolio."

In a recent DriveWealth report, 33% of Americans said they would increase investing post-pandemic, but 45% said the pandemic had set back their long-term financial security. And with interest rates at an all-time low, Douugh Wealth has launched at the perfect time to build customer wealth autonomously, while helping each individual reach their goals.

"At Douugh, we know that investing can be hard, time consuming, expensive and even sometimes scary so we want to give our customers the best opportunity to grow their money, achieve their goals and improve their overall financial health," said Douugh Head of Wealth Tom Culver. "Since we're all more likely to do something if we're engaged, we've also designed Dough Wealth to be personalized, goals-based, and engaging to ensure customers get the most out of learning how to invest in their future."

Douugh Wealth's Portfolio Jars offers investors a choice between Core or Sustainable portfolios with Conservative, Moderate, or Aggressive options, curated by Douugh's investment team.

"Douugh Wealth's core investment philosophy is straightforward and based on the understanding that the generation we belong to will be forever influenced by a rapidly changing path adapting to technological innovation and sustainability factors on an almost daily basis," said Culver. "A well-diversified, balanced portfolio tilted to emphasize exposure to innovative and highly defensible technology and sustainably focused themes may lead to superior long-term investment returns."

As part of its core mission, Douugh educates customers how to manage and grow their money in a responsible way by investing and committing to long-term wealth goals. Douugh's unique approach to financial management provides a holistic and consolidated dashboard for everything from budgeting to investing in one app, putting customers' finances on autopilot so they can enjoy financial freedom.

To reinforce good money habits and financial literacy, Douugh will provide regular updates and alerts that help educate customers about principles like compounding, diversification, asset allocation and risk management, while gamifying the investment process.

About Douugh

Douugh is the purpose-led fintech company on a mission to help customers autonomously manage and grow their money to live financially healthier lives. Douugh was founded in 2016 by Andy Taylor, co-founder of SocietyOne, Australia's first and leading P2P Lending platform. Passionate about the power of technology to disrupt the banking industry and empower individuals, Andy and Douugh believe the current business model operated by banks is outdated and have developed a radically new banking model centred around software that helps users achieve financial freedom.

Douugh USA, LLC is a financial technology. The Douugh bank account and debit card are issued by Choice Financial Group, Member FDIC. Douugh Wealth, LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investments are SPIC insured up to the value of $500,000. Investing in securities involves risk and there is always the potential of losing money, past performance does not guarantee future performance.

The information contained in this communication is provided for general informational purposes only, and should not be construed as investment advice. Nothing in this communication should be construed as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any security. Any links provided to other server sites are offered as a matter of convenience and are not intended to imply that Douugh Wealth, LLC endorses, sponsors, promotes and/or is affiliated with the owners of or participants in those sites, or endorses any information contained on those sites, unless expressly stated otherwise.

Media contact:

[email protected]

1 To access products and services provided by Douugh Wealth LLC clients will need to pay Douugh's financial fitness membership fee of $4.99/month.

SOURCE Douugh

Related Links

https://douugh.com

