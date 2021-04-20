DouxMatok Releases Limited Edition Incredo® Spreads

To reinforce DouxMatok's mission to make the world a happier and healthier place while curbing the overconsumption of sugar, starting today, consumers can join the Spread The Happiness campaign, which aims to put the Incredo ® Sugar promise to the test with Incredo ® Spreads and inspire communities to enjoy a more nutritious diet without compromising a great taste experience. As people continue to spend a majority of time at home amid another challenging year, real happy moments still deserve to be celebrated more than ever. The campaign features a consumer sweepstakes and a charitable donation to Common Threads , a nonprofit that provides children and families with cooking and nutrition education to encourage healthy habits that contribute to wellness. DouxMatok will donate 10% of each sale of Incredo ® Spreads and will match the amount to double the donation, which will support both children and adults with healthy snacks and meals, plus programs to develop nutrition and cooking skills.

In addition to using less sugar, Incredo® Spreads offer 30% of the daily recommended fiber intake with just two tablespoons of the spread, are made with organic hazelnuts, are non-GMO, Gluten Free, use sunflower oil to replace palm oil, and are free of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.

"We have been hard at work perfecting the commercialization of our Incredo® Sugar, and are excited to showcase these delicious spreads with a superior nutritional profile. We invite consumers to taste and experience Incredo® Spreads," said Eran Baniel, CEO and Co-Founder of DouxMatok. "We believe the only way to meet the challenge of sugar reduction is by maintaining the joys of sugar, and we encourage the food industry to join us on this important mission."

Incredo® Sugar is the flagship product of the food-tech company, DouxMatok. It is based on a breakthrough sugar reduction solution which is made of real cane sugar and allows for up to 50% sugar reduction. Incredo® Sugar enables food brands, manufacturers and retailers to develop delicious, better-for-you formulations of cakes, snacks, cookies, chocolate, candy, protein bars, baked goods and more.



"As brands continue to provide consumers with better-for-you alternatives, we're inviting US CPGs, foodservice, and emerging brands to work with us to formulate products with Incredo® Sugar that will allow consumers to continue enjoying the happy moments that are provided by sweet treats, with significantly improved nutrition," said Lorraine Niba, VP of Sales NA.



To enter the Spread The Happiness sweepstakes and to learn more about how your submission is supporting a good cause, please visit incredosweepstakes.com . To purchase Incredo® Spreads today, while supplies last, the two-jar bundle is available for a limited time for $22.95 (including shipping within the U.S.) on shop.incredosugar.com .

About Incredo® Sugar

Recognized as a special mention in the 'Best Inventions of 2020' by TIME, Incredo® Sugar is the flagship product of DouxMatok , a global food-tech company pioneering the development of efficient nutrition and flavor technologies and enabling tastier and healthier consumption of foods. Incredo® Sugar is a first-of-its-kind, sugar-based sugar reduction solution that improves the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and enhances the perception of sweetness enabling substantial sugar reduction without compromising taste, mouthfeel, or texture. Based on real cane sugar, this breakthrough, patented sugar reduction solution enables food manufacturers to develop delicious, better-for-you formulations that deliver great taste experiences and enhance nutritional values of sweet food products while reducing sugar. For more information, please visit incredosugar.com , or follow along on Facebook and Instagram .

About DouxMatok

DouxMatok is pioneering the development of efficient nutrition and flavor delivery technologies of food products. Patented through 24 granted patents, its sugar reduction solution, Incredo® Sugar, maximizes the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and enhances the perception of sweetness, enabling substantial sugar reduction without compromising taste, mouthfeel, or texture. Independent consumer and expert sensory panel tests have confirmed that, when using Incredo® Sugar, it is possible to reduce 30%-50% of the sugar levels in a wide range of food and snack products while retaining consumer preferences. For more information, please visit douxmatok.com , or follow along on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Demonstrate PR on behalf of DouxMatok

[email protected]

1-415-400-4214

SOURCE DouxMatok