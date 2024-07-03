DouYu International Holdings Limited Announces Special Cash Dividend

WUHAN, China, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU) a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that the Company's board of directors approved and declared a special cash dividend of US$9.76 per ordinary share, or US$9.76 per American Depositary Share ("ADS"), to holders of record of ordinary shares and ADSs as of the close of business on August 21, 2024.

The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid will be approximately US$300 million, with payments expected to be made on or around August 30, 2024 for holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs. Holders of the Company's ADSs will receive the cash dividends through JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the depositary, subject to the terms and conditions of the deposit agreement.

The interim management committee of DouYu commented, "We remain dedicated to protecting shareholders' interests despite the challenging macroeconomic and operating environment that we continue to face. Primarily due to the Company's current cash position, our Board of Directors has approved a special cash dividend of approximately US$300 million as part of our ongoing effort to return value to our shareholders."

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment livestreaming, a wide array of video and graphic contents, as well as opportunities to participate in community events and discussions. By nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through the integration of livestreaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities with a primary focus on games, especially on eSports. This enables DouYu to continuously enhance its user experience and pursue long-term healthy development. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's results of operations and financial condition; the Company's business strategies; general market conditions, in particular, the game live streaming market; the ability of the Company to retain and grow active and paying users; changes in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to the Company's business operations and the economy in China and globally; any adverse changes in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to the Company; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

