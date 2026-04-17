DouYu International Holdings Limited Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

WUHAN, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it has filed its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 17, 2026 Eastern Time.

The annual report can be accessed on DouYu's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to [email protected].

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming, a wide array of video and graphic content, as well as opportunities to participate in community events and discussions. By nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through the integration of live streaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities with a primary focus on games. This enables DouYu to continuously enhance its user experience and pursue long-term healthy development. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:

Chenyang Yan DouYu International Holdings Limited Email: [email protected] Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677 Andrea Guo Piacente Financial Communications Email: [email protected] Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677 In the United States:

Brandi Piacente Piacente Financial Communications Email: [email protected] Tel: +1-212-481-2050



SOURCE DouYu International Holdings Limited