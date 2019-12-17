Dove and The CROWN Coalition Announce The Passing Of Legislation To End Hair Discrimination in New Jersey

The passing of The CROWN Act in New Jersey will ensure that young students like Andrew Johnson, the 16-year old wrestler from Buena Regional High School in Buena, New Jersey, will not be forced to make a decision of having his locs cut, or forfeiting an earned match, like Andrew was asked to do during the infamous December 19, 2018 incident in which the freedom to wear his hair in a natural protective hairstyle was denied for no justifiable reason.

"In 2019, it is unfortunate we have to pass legislation to further expand the definition of discrimination, to include something as natural and organic as how our hair grows from our heads," said Senator B. Cunningham, District 31, NJ. "This legislation is necessary; it will serve as a protection for those who feel helpless in any situation where they are forced to choose between being employed, and/or being allowed to participate in a sporting event (like our own New Jersey resident Andrew Johnson), or changing their identity to make others feel comfortable."

"This is so exciting that we are really this close to making sure no one in New Jersey will ever legally experience having to cut their hair or change their hair texture in order to play a sport or work at a particular place. I'm so proud of my state for moving this bill along so quickly, " said New Jersey Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D-Hudson). "The fact that this bill passed the General Assembly overwhelmingly with bipartisan support proves that this isn't a partisan issue, but rather a human rights issue that we can all agree upon. I commend my colleagues across the table for standing up for civil rights."

"As the legislative year comes to a close, New Jersey has been hard at work reforming our criminal justice system so that it will treat incarcerated women with dignity, restore voting rights for formerly incarcerated individuals, and put a stop to hair discrimination. All New Jerseyans deserve to be treated with decency and respect, and each of these measures will end unequitable and disenfranchising realities that too many have been facing," stated Senator Cory Booker. "Today's passage of the CROWN Act marks a historic step in banning a culture of discrimination against black hair. Hair discrimination is a civil rights violation and we must stop reinforcing racism and biases against Black hair."

"It is our mission at Dove to champion individual beauty and ensure all beauty is respected and welcome in our society. For too long, narrow beauty standards have perpetuated unfair scrutiny and injustice for hairstyles and textures inherent to Black identity. On the anniversary of the infamous and painful wrestling incident, I am proud that New Jersey has passed The CROWN Act to put an end to hair discrimination," said Esi Eggleston Bracey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of North America Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever, the New Jersey-based parent company of Dove.

"The National Urban League is behind this mission and are is committed to making an impact with the CROWN Coalition," said Marc Morial, CEO of the National Urban League. "Hair discrimination, whether in schools or in the workforce should simply not be allowed and we will continue to rally policy-makers and our communities to end discriminatory practices that disproportionately affect communities of color. Senator Cunningham and the state of New Jersey have our support to turn this legislation into law."

"Color Of Change is excited to be a part of this movement to end hair discrimination in our nation," said Janaya "Future" Khan, Program Director, Media, Culture and Economic Justice for Color Of Change. "It's incredible to believe that in 2019 we have to fight for legislation that addresses grooming policies that directly affect our people in the workplace and in schools. As members of the CROWN Coalition we will continue to work to put an end to issues that oppress Black people unfairly."

Senator Cory Booker (NJ) and Congressman Cedric Richmond (LA) introduced The CROWN Act of 2019 in both chambers of the U.S. Congress December 5, 2019. Twelve additional states have pre-filed legislation for early 2020.

Join the movement that's creating real change and aiding in the efforts to ensure Black men, women and children feel confident in expressing themselves. Sign the petition at www.TheCROWNAct.com to help us end discrimination and learn how you can get involved in bringing anti-hair discrimination legislation to your state.

About The CROWN Coalition

The CROWN Coalition is a national alliance founded by Dove, National Urban League, Color Of Change, Western Center on Law & Poverty.

The CROWN Coalition is proud to sponsor and/or support the following bills in California, New York, and New Jersey:

Sponsor of CA Senate Bill 188 'The CROWN Act' introduced by Senator Holly J. Mitchell

Supporter of NY S6209A and A7797A introduced by NY State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey and Assemblywoman Tremaine Wright , respectively

and Assemblywoman , respectively Supporter of NJ Bill 3945 and A5564 introduced by NJ State Senator Sandra B. Cunningham and Assemblywoman Angela McKnight , respectively



These bills address unjust grooming policies that have a disparate impact on Black women, men and children and have drawn attention to cultural and racial discrimination taking place within workplaces and public schools. The CROWN Coalition members believe diversity and inclusion are key drivers of educational, social and economic success.

The CROWN Coalition and The CROWN Act are supported by the following organizations:

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; The Links, Inc.; Jack and Jill of America, Inc.; National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL); National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women (NOBEL Women); African American Mayors Association (AAMA); National Action Network (NAN); Service Employees International Union (SEIU); Black Women's Agenda; National Council of Negro Women (NCNW); Black Women's Roundtable, National Women's Law Center, Black Women Organized for Political Action, National Action Network, National Black MBA Association, Inc., National Black Child Development Institute, Inc., The National Association of Black Psychologists (ABPsi); U. S. Black Chambers, Inc.; Black Business Association; Black Women for Wellness Action Project; Greater Sacramento Urban League; National Coalition of 100 Black Women-Sacramento Chapter; EMERGE: Natural Beauty Industry Alliance; Beauty and Barber Empowerment Center; Ujima, Inc.; Hip Hop Sisters Foundation; Alliance for Boys and Men of Color; Equal Rights Advocates; Public Health Advocates; American Academy of Pediatrics; Courage Campaign; Greenlining Institute; Anti-Defamation League; Women in Public Policy, Inc.; Professional Beauty Association; California Black Health Network; Black American Political Association of California; California Black Chamber of Commerce; Women's Foundation of California; National Association of Social Workers-California Chapter; California Employment Lawyers Association; California Civil Liberties Advocacy; California Teachers Association; AFSCME California American Federation of State; County and Municipal Employees; ACLU New Jersey; ACLU California; ACLU of Northern California; ACLU of Southern California; ACLU of San Diego & Imperial Counties; Berkeley City Council; National Lawyers Guild – Sacramento Chapter; Los Angeles County Office of Education; Los Angeles Community College District; City and County of San Francisco Department on the Status of Women.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization – proof not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 60 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair colour, type and style. Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. In 2018, the company's Sustainable Living Brands grew 69% faster than the rest of the business, compared to 46% in 2017.



Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2018 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eighth-consecutive year.



For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

About National Urban League

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 90 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @NatUrbanLeague.

About Color Of Change

Color Of Change is the nation's largest online racial justice organization. We help people respond effectively to injustice in the world around us. As a national online force driven by more than 1.4 million members, we move decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people and our allies in America. Our campaigns and initiatives win changes that matter. By designing strategies powerful enough to fight racism and injustice—in politics and culture, in the work place and the economy, in criminal justice and community life, and wherever they exist—we are changing both the written and unwritten rules of society. We mobilize our members to end practices and systems that unfairly hold Black people back, and champion solutions that move us all forward.





About Western Center on Law & Poverty

Western Center fights for justice and system-wide change to secure housing, health care, racial justice and a strong safety net for low-income Californians. Western Center attains real-world policy solutions for our clients through litigation, legislative and policy advocacy, and technical assistance and legal support for the state's legal aid programs. Western Center is California's oldest and largest legal services support center. Visit wclp.org.

www.thecrownact.com

