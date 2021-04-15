Dove And The Crown Coalition Celebrate The State Of Delaware Becoming The Ninth State To Pass The Crown Act Banning Hair Discrimination

The CROWN Act initiative, founded and led by beauty brand Dove and the CROWN Coalition, continues gaining traction in other states. To date, nine states – including California, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, Washington and Connecticut – have passed the CROWN Act while 25 other states have introduced similar legislation. New Mexico recently passed legislation inspired by the CROWN Act that also protects against hair discrimination. A federal bill passed in the U.S. House of Representatives last year and was reintroduced in March 2021, both in the House and Senate.

"I'm so proud of the work we're leading with the CROWN Coalition to address racial equity in workplaces and schools through The CROWN Act," said Esi Eggleston Bracey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of North America Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever. "Dove is excited Delaware has joined the other states in enacting The CROWN Act – and applaud the leadership of Senator Darius Brown, Rep. Kendra Johnson, Rep. Franklin Cooke, Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, Rep. Sherae'a Moore, along with Governor John Carney for making race-based hair discrimination illegal in Delaware."

"I was proud to sponsor Delaware's CROWN Act and I join thousands of Delawareans in celebrating this important new law," stated Sen. Darius Brown. "This statute is part and parcel to establishing racial equity, fairness in employment, and ending race-based discrimination. It makes clear that traits historically associated with race - specifically hair texture and styles - are included in our definition of race and cannot be used to skirt long-standing anti-discrimination statutes. Hair should never define a person, their capability, or their place on this Earth and I am proud to have played a part in building a better, fairer future for all Delawareans."

Support the movement that is continuously creating significant change for Black and Brown people by signing the petition at www.TheCROWNAct.com. The CROWN Coalition looks forward to more states joining the movement and passing this vital legislation.

