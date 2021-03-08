Dove And The CROWN Coalition Celebrate Victory As The State Of Connecticut Makes Natural Hair Discrimination Illegal

Connecticut State Representative Robyn Porter sponsored The CROWN Act (HB6515) and led the efforts in the legislature, with State Senator Julie Kushner serving as the Senate sponsor. On February 24, 2021, the bill passed in the Connecticut House of Representatives with a vote of 139-9. The bill passed in the Connecticut Senate on March 1, 2021, with a vote of 33-0. Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill into law on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

"I'm so proud of the important and impactful work we're doing with The CROWN Act," said Esi Eggleston Bracey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of North America Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever. "Dove is excited Connecticut has joined seven other states in passing The CROWN Act – and appreciative of the leadership of Representative Porter, Senator Kushner, and Governor Lamont for taking action to make hair discrimination illegal."

"Advancing racial equity is not only my personal mission, but it's my commitment as a lawmaker. I am beyond proud to have sponsored and ushered the CROWN Act across the finish line—making Connecticut the first state to pass it this year. Partnering with Adjoa B. Asamoah, who was born and raised in my district, and is the legislative strategist for the CROWN Coalition, makes this win for the people of Connecticut even more special. Ensuring people can show up authentically and unapologetically, and be protected legally in workplaces, schools, unions, and all public accommodations is critically important." --State Representative Robyn Porter

"As a lifelong activist turned strategist, the Connecticut State Capitol is where I first participated in a hearing and testified, while I was a student at Hopkins School in New Haven. Having developed the legislative strategy for the CROWN Act movement, returning to Hartford and working with my hometown member, State Rep. Robyn Porter, in support of the passage of the CROWN Act brings it all full circle."-- Adjoa B. Asamoah

The CROWN Act movement was founded to create real change and aid in the efforts to ensure that Black women, men, and children, and other impacted groups, feel confident in expressing themselves. Supporters are invited to visit TheCROWNAct.com to learn more about how to end hair discrimination, and how to get involved in bringing anti-hair discrimination legislation to their state. Join the movement that's creating real change and aiding in the efforts to ensure Black women, men, and children feel confident in expressing themselves. Sign the petition at www.TheCROWNAct.com to help us end discrimination and learn how you can get involved in bringing anti-hair discrimination legislation to your state.

About The CROWN Coalition

The CROWN Coalition is the official national supporter of the CROWN Act movement; an alliance founded by Dove, National Urban League, Western Center on Law & Poverty and Color Of Change, along with 80+ CROWN Act supporting organizations. For a full list of CROWN Coalition members, visit www.thecrownact.com

The CROWN Coalition is proud to have sponsored and/or supported anti-hair discrimination legislation in California, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Colorado, Washington, Maryland and Connecticut. The bills address unfair grooming policies that have a disparate impact on Black women, men and children and has drawn attention to cultural and racial discrimination taking place within workplaces and public charter schools. The CROWN Coalition members believe diversity and inclusion are key drivers of success across all industries and sectors.

www.thecrownact.com

CONTACT:

Marcy Polanco

[email protected]

202.885.5527

Shemika Harmitt

[email protected]

202.885.5527

SOURCE The CROWN Coalition

Related Links

www.thecrownact.com

