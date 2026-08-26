Dove Brings "Hot Seats" to Charli xcx's Music, Fashion, Film Tour, Giving Fans Access to One of the Hottest Music Moments of 2026

Fans can score free tickets, exclusive prints and more as Dove Hot Seats turns up the volume on its second year

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, beauty brand Dove announced the next installment of "Hot Seats," the brand's marquee music initiative that gives fans access to the hottest tickets, by reuniting with Charli xcx. Marking the third collaboration between Dove and Charli xcx, the brand will serve as an official sponsor for her upcoming Music, Fashion, Film tour.

Charli xcx, photographed by Charlie Barclay Harris, courtesy of Dove Dove Coconut Vanilla Alcohol-Free Whole Body Deodorant Spray

Hot Seats was created with a consumer-first mission: to give music lovers access to the year's biggest music moments, while equipping them with Dove Whole Body Deo, so they can move and dance with total confidence - and without the worry of odor. This time, Dove is bringing Hot Seats to the Music, Fashion, Film tour with surprise ticket access, city takeovers and experiences.

On-the-Ground Tour Takeovers

Across key tour stops in Philadelphia, New York City and Los Angeles, Dove Hot Seats is giving fans a chance to win tickets to sold-out shows:

Pre-Show Local Pop-Ups (August 26): Dove is taking over local hot spots across three major tour stops on the same day, popping up at Repo Records in Philadelphia, Iconic Magazines in New York City, and Book Soup in Los Angeles. Each newsstand will invite the first 300 fans in line to pick up a limited-edition Dove x Charli xcx newspaper with exclusive photography of Charli on tour, complete with "Peel & Reveal" stickers for a chance to win concert tickets. Fans in line will also walk away with a free Dove Whole Body Deo sample to keep them fresh for the show and beyond.

Dove is taking over local hot spots across three major tour stops on the same day, popping up at Repo Records in Philadelphia, Iconic Magazines in New York City, and Book Soup in Los Angeles. Each newsstand will invite the first 300 fans in line to pick up a limited-edition Dove x Charli xcx newspaper with exclusive photography of Charli on tour, complete with "Peel & Reveal" stickers for a chance to win concert tickets. Fans in line will also walk away with a free Dove Whole Body Deo sample to keep them fresh for the show and beyond. In-Arena Experience & Upgrades: Inside venues, Dove will style spaces with concourse signage, pre-show Polaroid ops, and bathroom takeovers with mirror wraps and sampling stations, all designed to help fans feel fresh and confident enough to dance all night. Fans who post live concert moments via Confetti can win real-time "Hot Seat" ticket upgrades, and Brand Ambassadors will distribute Dove Whole Body Deo samples at exit gates post-show.

A Year of Unmissable Music Moments

Dove has spent 2026, the second year of its Hot Seats program, showing up for fans during music's biggest moments – from kicking off the year at the Grammy's, to ushering in festival season in Indio as the city's official deodorant sponsor, to bringing Hot Seats on the road with activations across key stops of one of the summer's hottest tours.

"Hot Seats is all about showing up for fans with the same energy they bring for the artists they love," said Kevin Tolson, Head of Dove and SheaMoisture Deodorants at Unilever. "Whether we're popping up at local record shops or keeping the crowd fresh through a full two-hour dance set, our goal is simple: eliminate body odor anxiety so music lovers can completely lose themselves in the moment."

The Dove Whole Body Deo collection launched in late 2024, and features sprays, which are now alcohol-free as of 2026, and sticks, both designed to deliver all-day, all-over freshness. Dove Whole Body Deo is available nationwide at most mass, food, and drug retailers, MSRP: $12.99.

For more information, follow @Dove on social platforms.

About Dove: Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.7 billion people every day. We have 96,000 employees and generated sales of €50.5 billion in 2025.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

SOURCE Dove