Dove Cameron Joins Finishing Touch Flawless Brand as Ambassador

Cameron said, "Beauty and fashion are a passion as well as a form of self-care for me. When I find products that make me feel really good about myself, I feel empowered and that makes me excited to share them with family and fans. When I first saw the Flawless products, I noticed that they were visually beautiful, and after trying them I was also impressed with how well they work!"

"Finishing Touch Flawless was created to offer women a safer and more convenient alternative to traditional hair removal. Young women often enter the realm of hair removal in secret and typically choose the nearest shaving tool in their home – whether it's made for them or not," said Hayley Parisi, the brand manager of Finishing Touch Flawless. "Dove Cameron's work and connection with Gen Z makes her the perfect voice to reach the young women who look up to her and share helpful resources and tips they are looking."

She has used her platform to educate her fans about her personal struggles with depression and insecurities. "Ms. Cameron's honesty and transparency make her a role model for young women and she embodies the Flawless brand and mission. We are excited to have her join are team and look forward to a successful collaboration," said Andy Khubani, CEO and founder of Finishing Touch Flawless.

