DOVE® CHOCOLATE ANNOUNCES NEW LARGE PROMISES® IN TWO FLAVOR VARIATIONS

DOVE Large PROMISES have decadent filling and enrobed in silky-smooth chocolate to help DOVE fans find more moments of pleasure and are packaged in a set of three. DOVE Large PROMISES are available in two indulgent flavor variations, Milk Chocolate & Caramel and Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter and feature the iconic DOVE PROMISES messages.

"We were intentional with our newest innovation, as we know fans crave premium, indulgent treats to share and eat on the go," said Leslie Philipsen, Brand Director, DOVE Chocolate. "Offering our Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter as well as our Milk Chocolate and Caramel flavor variations in a new format will create better moments and more smiles by complementing DOVE fans' busy lifestyles, allowing them to pause and enjoy a moment of pleasure."

DOVE Large PROMISES Milk Chocolate & Caramel and DOVE Large PROMISES Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter are available in a shareable pack (2.75 oz) at retailers nationwide beginning in January 2022.

For more information on DOVE Chocolate, please visit DOVEChocolate.com or join in on the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using #DOVEChocolate.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars Wrigley