DOVE® CHOCOLATE CELEBRATES EVERYDAY MOMENTS WITH NEW MILK CHOCOLATE TIRAMISU CARAMEL PROMISES®

Dessert-inspired flavor combination takes Mars chocolate fans on a decadent journey through layers of rich flavor

NEWARK, N.J., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DOVE® Chocolate, proudly part of Mars, introduced its latest chocolate - DOVE Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel PROMISES®, inspired by the delicious and beloved Italian dessert.

DOVE Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel PROMISES are a premium chocolate that brings a multi-texture experience to fans. The classic dessert-inspired treat features a Tiramisu-flavored caramel center, surrounded in a silky-smooth milk chocolate.

DOVE® Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel Promises®, are inspired by a classic Italian dessert, featuring a Tiramisu-flavored caramel center surrounded in a silky-smooth milk chocolate.

"DOVE chocolate is committed to uplifting women and inspiring moments of everyday happiness for our brand fans," said Martin Terwilliger, Vice President, Mars. "The new DOVE Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel PROMISES intend to emulate the sentiment of the renowned Italian dessert Tiramisu, which symbolizes 'pick me up' or 'cheer me up,' with every decadent bite."

The innovation joins the brand's permanent portfolio of indulgent DOVE Chocolate PROMISES, with varieties including, Dark Chocolate & Almond, Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Caramel, Dark Chocolate & Mint Swirl, Molten Lava Caramel, and DOVE Large PROMISES, which can be found in Milk Chocolate & Caramel and Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter.

DOVE's Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel PROMISES are available now at retailers nationwide in a stand-up pouch (6.7 oz).

For more information about DOVE Chocolate, visit www.DoveChocolate.com , or visit the brand on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This common purpose unites our 140,000+ Associates. It is at the center of who we are as a global, family-owned business, and it fuels how we are transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Every year, our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services delight millions of people and supports millions of pets. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing, pet welfare and comprehensive veterinary care with AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to act every day to help create a better world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars Wrigley