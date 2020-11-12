DOVE® Chocolate Collaborates With Amazon Handmade In Time For The Holidays To Empower Women In Business Around The World

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a brand that supports women everywhere, DOVE® Chocolate has extended its five-year relationship with the humanitarian organization CARE, to financially empower women in cocoa-growing communities in Cote d'Ivoire. Additionally, the brand aims to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of local women "Makers" at home this holiday season through a unique collaboration with Amazon Handmade.

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, DOVE Chocolate is collaborating with Amazon Handmade to curate interactive pop-up shops in select U.S. cities and online at amazon.com/unwrapchange. Shoppers can browse handcrafted gifts created by women "Makers" from around the country, purchase seasonal varieties of DOVE Chocolate products in-store or online, and learn about the inspiring stories of the women behind the products. Select purchases of DOVE Chocolate PROMISES® made in-store or online at Amazon will trigger donations to CARE, an international humanitarian organization fighting global poverty and world hunger by working alongside women and girls. The donations will be leveraged to continue to fund Village Savings & Loan Association (VSLA) programs throughout Cote d'Ivoire that equip women with the financial skills to foster thriving small businesses. These unique pop-up experiences will open on November 13 in Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles (West Hollywood), and run through Thursday, December 3.

Additionally, for every online order of qualifying DOVE Chocolate PROMISES 150-piece bags purchased on Amazon beginning November 13, the brand will donate $5.00 to CARE.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with CARE, as well as forge a new collaboration with Amazon Handmade to bring to life a shared vision to empower women on the journey to financial independence," said Leslie Philipsen, Brand Director, DOVE Chocolate. "Just as we focus on improving the lives of women in cocoa-farming communities through our partnership with CARE, Amazon Handmade provides an opportunity that empowers women to thrive as business owners."

Amazon Handmade provides an online store where Makers from across the globe sell handcrafted goods, including local women-owned businesses. With 12 product categories available for purchase, including Home & Kitchen, Jewelry, Beauty & Grooming, and more, shopping Amazon Handmade helps support local Makers while providing customers access to a wide variety of specialty, handcrafted products for every holiday, milestone or occasion.

"The smallest act – from choosing to purchase goods that were made by women or that benefit women across the globe – can have a positive ripple effect in the ongoing campaign for women's empowerment," said Global Leader of Amazon Handmade Katie Harnetiaux. "The goal of our combined effort with DOVE Chocolate and CARE is to make it incredibly easy to support women in business."

Five Years of Empowering Women in Business

Over the course of five years, DOVE Chocolate has donated more than $1.5 million to CARE to fund VSLA programs throughout Cote d'Ivoire (CDI) and earlier this year, the brand's parent company, Mars Wrigley, announced an additional $10 million investment to expand programs in CDI, as well as Ghana.

"We are incredibly grateful for our strong partnership with DOVE Chocolate, now in its fifth consecutive year," said Michelle Nunn, President & CEO, CARE. "Their ongoing commitment continues to transform the lives of women in cocoa-growing communities in West Africa by empowering and supporting entrepreneurial ventures."

Last year, the brand also funded the construction of a new marketplace for women-run businesses. The marketplace, located in the village of Gueyo, Cote d'Ivoire, opened in October 2019 with new and improved facilities for women to run their small businesses more effectively.

For more information about DOVE Chocolate's partnership with CARE or collaboration with Amazon Handmade, visit the brand's digital storefront on amazon.com/unwrapchange or www.care.org/dove.

