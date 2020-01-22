DOVE® Chocolate Simplifies The Art Of Gifting This Year

Unlike your typical heart-shaped box of chocolates, the festive pink tubes are meant to be shared with all of the important people in your life, whether they be friends, family, teachers or even yourself! The Valentine's Day tubes, filled with a choice of milk or dark chocolate truffles, can be found for a limited time nationwide at food, drug, mass and grocery retailers. Since DOVE® Chocolate knows fans don't need a special holiday to empower themselves to buy and gift the delicious treat of chocolate, a two-pack version with classic silky smooth DOVE® Milk Chocolate Truffles in brown packaging is also available exclusively on Amazon for purchase all year round.

"Valentine's Day celebrations have evolved in recent years, with a broader and more inclusive spin on who to share the love with. We wanted to provide fans with an easy way to gift delicious, high-quality chocolate to all the important people in their lives," said Leslie Philipsen, Brand Director, DOVE® Chocolate. "Wrapped in beautiful keepsake packaging and with a pre-written message included on the back, our new gifting products allow fans to easily spread cheer to friends, colleagues, and loved ones throughout the year."

Pink Truffle Gift Tubes are available while supplies last now through Valentine's Day for a suggested retail price of $5.99. For everyday gifting occasions, brown Truffle Gift Tubes are available exclusively on Amazon all year round.

About DOVE® Chocolate

From bean to bar, Mars Wrigley takes great care to maintain the highest standards of quality when crafting DOVE® Chocolate. It all starts with only the best cacao beans, which are tested by experts for quality and flavor. The beans are then taken through special roasting and grinding techniques – a process rooted in European tradition - to create the signature silky smooth texture and great taste of DOVE® Chocolate. Finally, the perfect combination of chocolate liquor and 100 percent pure cocoa butter are added to create a balanced taste that's not too sweet, nor too bitter. For more information about DOVE® Chocolate, visit www.dovechocolate.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars Associates proudly take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses such as Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, AniCura, VCA™ and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our more than 115,000 Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

