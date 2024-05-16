Dove Launches New Bond Strength Collection for Damaged Hair Delivering Visible Results in Just One Minute

When used as a system, the breakthrough collection is formulated to visibly reverse three years of accumulated hair damage and restore hair's natural bounce and shine.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dove announces the national launch of its most scientifically advanced hair care collection on the market: Dove Bond Strength. The new range offers a complete damage repair routine with four groundbreaking products featuring Dove proprietary Bio-Protein Care™ and peptides. Backed by more than 10 years of research, the Dove Bond Strength collection's superior formulas are powered by three patented technologies to visibly repair hair and strengthen damaged bonds deep inside the hair at a microscopic level.

"At Dove, we set out to create a new range of hair repair products that would not only visibly reverse the signs of extreme damage but cater to busy lifestyles by providing real results in a fraction of the time of our competitors," explains Brian Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer, Unilever North America Beauty and Wellbeing. "Dove Bond Strength infuses hair and beauty science into advanced bond strengthening products designed for all hair types at an affordable price point. With the introduction of this innovative range, Dove stays true to our mission of making a positive beauty experience universally accessible to everyone."

The Dove Bond Strength collection offers a complete damage repair routine while strengthening bonds at the deepest microscopic level of the hair with four breakthrough products:

Dove 10-in-1 Bond Strength Serum Mask ( $9.99 SRP): This weekly intense treatment contains Peptides and Glycerin and offers 10 transformative benefits in just one minute for instant improvement like boosting shine, detangling strands, and restoring bounce.

This weekly intense treatment contains Peptides and Glycerin and offers 10 transformative benefits in just one minute for instant improvement like boosting shine, detangling strands, and restoring bounce. Dove 10-in-1 Bond Strength Shield Super Serum ( $9.99 SRP): Shielding hair from external aggressors and further damage, this wet or dry styler is a finisher to promote hair hydration and give a glossy finish.

Shielding hair from external aggressors and further damage, this wet or dry styler is a finisher to promote hair hydration and give a glossy finish. Dove Bond Strength Shampoo & Conditioner ( $3.99 SRP): Work in tandem on all hair types to visibly transform hair and strengthen bonds from the inside out.

"Dove Bond Strength delivers such effective hair repair results due to its formulation being powered by Dove's proprietary Bio-Protein Care™ and peptides which came to life after 10 years of research across our dedicated R&D team," explains Beth Labrecque, Senior Scientist for Dove Hair. "Inspired by Bio-mimetic hair technology, which works in harmony with hair's own biology to help repair extreme damage from the inside out and restore for healthy look and feel of hair, this Dove patented technology strengthens bonds at molecular level where the structure is damaged and protein is lost."

Across all hair types, hair damage is a universally shared experience. Heat tools, brushing, chemical treatments, coloring, UV rays, pollution, chlorine and more can lead to bond damage, which can leave hair feeling dry, brittle, and dull without the proper hair care. To help educate women everywhere on the different causes of hair damage and show the power of Dove Bond Strength – even when you take your hair to the damage limit – Dove has partnered with Professional Surfer Coco Ho to share her personal experience protecting her hair against natural elements like sun and salt water, which can be harsh on strands.

"As a professional surfer, I regularly subject my strands to the extreme damage caused by sun, saltwater and tangles – but I would never let the fear of hair damage stop me from pursuing my passion," says Coco Ho, Dove Partner & Professional Surfer. "The new Dove 10-in-1 Bond Strength Serum Mask is a game changer for my hair, which I also color – a quick fix remedy that helps visibly reverse the signs of damage that a day of surfing inevitably brings. I cannot believe how well this product hydrates, strengthens, and detangles my hair in just 60 seconds, giving me the freedom to spend more time on the waves!"

Got a minute? To build #StrongerBonds with Dove Bond Strength, visit Amazon, Target, Walmart, CVS & Walgreens, in-store and online, to undo three years of hair damage in just one minute.

