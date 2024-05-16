Dove Launches New Whole Body Deodorants for 72 Hour Odor Protection from Pit-to-Toe

The new whole body collection is designed for all over use – not just the underarms – to target unwanted odor and moisture, leaving you feeling fresh, comfortable and confident.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a new range of whole body deodorants, Dove is expanding its offerings in the deodorant category to deliver odor protection beyond the underarms. The Dove Whole Body Deodorants are designed for all-over external use – boobs, back, thighs, feet, and even external intimate areas. These dermatologist-approved deodorants help absorb unwanted excess moisture and target odor at the source – so you can feel fresh, confident, and comfortable all day.

NEW Dove Whole Body Deodorant Range includes a Whole Body Deo Anti-Friction Stick in Coconut & Vanilla fragrance and a Whole Body Deo Invisible Cream, available in Unscented and Coconut & Vanilla fragrance.

Dove Whole Body Deodorants feature aluminum-free formulas infused with Vitamins B3+E, offering gentle full body care along with 72 hour odor protection, even for the most delicate and sensitive skin. The collection includes two new formats:

Dove Whole Body Deo Invisible Cream – A pH balanced, serum-infused deodorant cream featuring lactic acid, designed for the whole body. Dermatologist and gynecologist approved for all-over use, including external use in intimate areas. Available in Unscented and Coconut & Vanilla fragrance.

– A pH balanced, serum-infused deodorant cream featuring lactic acid, designed for the whole body. Dermatologist and gynecologist approved for all-over use, including external use in intimate areas. Available in Unscented and Coconut & Vanilla fragrance. Dove Whole Body Deo Anti-Friction Stick – A dermatologist approved 2-in-1 skin-loving, friction fighting deodorant stick designed for the whole body, anywhere you feel chafing or experience odor. Available in a Coconut & Vanilla fragrance.

"Less than 1% of the sweat that our bodies produce comes from the underarm. Sweat leads to odor -- and often self-consciousness that may hold women back from everyday activities," said Pranav Chandan, US Head of Deodorants at Unilever. "Dove Whole Body Deodorants are designed to help women go about their days in confidence and comfort. With dermatologist approved formulas, Dove provides expert care for everywhere, without compromising on whole body odor protection."

Dove Whole Body Deodorants are now available nationwide at all major mass, food, and drug retailers, SRP: $11.99. For more information about the new range, visit Dove.com and follow @Dove on Instagram and TikTok.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

