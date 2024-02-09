Dove Men+Care Launches New Whole Body Deodorant

The new sticks, creams and sprays offer all-day care and odor protection wherever you need it most – from pits, privates to feet.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Men are conscious of odor beyond their underarms. Proprietary research finds 17% of men are already using underarm deodorant on the soles of their feet and 44% are using it on their private area. Yet, when men try to find solutions for areas of their body with more sensitive or vulnerable skin, they have trouble finding the right product. To bridge this gap, Dove Men+Care, a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S., is debuting its Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deo range.

The new Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deo range.

Tested by leading dermatologists, the Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deo range is a first-of-its-kind innovation from the brand – one that uses proprietary odor prevention technology to target the source of body odor. Suitable to use from pits, privates, to feet, this deodorant range is infused with Vitamin E for a non-irritant formula free of aluminum and parabens. These skin-conditioning ingredients and moisture absorbers the new deodorant is tough on odor, but not on skin.

Dove Men+Care created Whole Body Deo based on specific insights about consumer's needs: only 2% of consumers are currently using whole body deodorant, but a staggering 76% of men want to try a product like this. "The conversation around body odor for men was often limited to the underarm," says Pranav Chandan, Category Head of U.S. Deodorants at Unilever. "Men want solutions for other areas. It's time for a product that men can use everywhere anytime – from pits, to privates, to feet. Our new Whole Body Deo is the singular solution to the multifaceted needs men have."

The Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deo range includes three new formats in scents like Aloe + Bamboo and Shea + Cedarwood:

Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deo Stick – Featuring a rounded dome for easier application beyond the underarm, the Deo Stick has a smooth glide. Formulated with moisture absorbers like arrowroot powder and silica, this deodorant stick helps prevent chafing.

Featuring a rounded dome for easier application beyond the underarm, the Deo Stick has a smooth glide. Formulated with moisture absorbers like arrowroot powder and silica, this deodorant stick helps prevent chafing. Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deo Spray – The Deo Spray is infused with skin-conditioning ingredients like glycerin and heavy-duty odor-fighters like zinc neodecanoate. When applied, it's invisible on skin, leaving no sticky residue. It's also designed with easy application in mind – men can even use this product upside down.

The Deo Spray is infused with skin-conditioning ingredients like glycerin and heavy-duty odor-fighters like zinc neodecanoate. When applied, it's invisible on skin, leaving no sticky residue. It's also designed with easy application in mind – men can even use this product upside down. Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deo Cream – Infused with skin-conditioning ingredients like sunflower seed oil and glycerin, the Deodorant Cream works into skin quickly and easily, with no visible residue. The cream has corn starch, making it well-suited for moisture absorption in the private area.

Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deo is now available at major retailers. For more information about the new range, visit DoveMenCare.com and follow @DoveMenCare on Instagram and Twitter.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specifically for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 dermatologist-recommended body wash brand. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S. with a product portfolio that includes bars, body washes, face care, antiperspirant/deodorants, hair care, and hand/body lotions, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and focuses on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action, and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our global sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while aiming to:

improve the health of the planet;

improve people's health, confidence and wellbeing;

and contribute to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Media Contact: Matthew Murray, [email protected]

SOURCE Dove Men + Care