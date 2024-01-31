Dove Sparks a Movement Against Harmful Beauty Standards, Earns Acclaim in dozanü innovations' 2024 "State of Accessible Marketing" Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dove, a frontrunner in the beauty industry, takes center stage in the 2024 State of Accessible Marketing (SOAM) Report, an annual publication by dozanü innovations. The brand's powerful #TurnYourBack campaign, crafted as a bold rebuttal to harmful digital distortions, has garnered widespread attention for its commitment to authenticity and inclusivity.

The highlight of the report, Dove's #TurnYourBack campaign, emerges as a beacon against the pervasive impact of harmful beauty standards perpetuated by digital filters. Born out of a global creative meeting led by Ogilvy and DAVID, this campaign takes a decisive stand for #NoDigitalDistortion. In just seven days, the campaign's hashtag, #TurnYourBack, amassed over 365 million views, underscoring the urgency of dismantling distorted beauty standards on social media.

Rachel Burton, Director of Operations and Strategy at dozanü innovations, commends Dove for its impactful initiative, stating, "Dove's #TurnYourBack campaign is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to challenging harmful beauty standards. By rallying influencers and encouraging individuals to reject distorted filters, Dove has ignited a movement that aligns with the changing expectations of its global community."

Rooted in extensive research from the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the #TurnYourBack campaign addresses the unsettling reality that a significant percentage of young girls manipulate their photos using filters or retouching apps. The global creative meeting that birthed the campaign emphasizes the borderless nature of creativity and the potential for collective action to spark meaningful change.

The 2024 SOAM Report recognizes Dove's #TurnYourBack campaign as a prime example of accessible marketing. By leveraging social media to build a community and ignite a movement against harmful beauty standards, Dove inspires individuals to embrace authenticity and challenge societal norms. The campaign aligns seamlessly with Dove's overarching goal of fostering a positive digital space reflective of genuine beauty.

