Dove Spreads Love from Everyday Heroes in Nourishing Body Care Campaign

But through it all, Dove has seen kindness, joy, and, most importantly, love reflected by people and organizations around the country. Love speech instead of hate speech. Loving others while dealing with their own struggles. Loving because it's what every human needs and deserves.

Love can change the world, but only if you share it. That's the banner of Dove's "Love, Dove" movement putting a spotlight on positive social influencers, teachers, nurses, LGBTQ advocates, and community heroes who choose to lead with love every day.

"Love, Dove" campaign elements include:

An Everyday Hero documentary short film by Emmy Award-winning Director Haley Geffen , with music by The Voice finalist Vicci Martinez and her actress partner Emily Tarver . The film will tell the stories of five social influencers making a positive impact through their platforms, and seven everyday heroes in Baltimore , Philadelphia , and New York City whose acts of kindness are spreading love in their communities.

(@LexyLately) to surprise everyday heroes. Burke began giving service industry workers crowdsourced tips in May to pay forward her own big tip experience and support those impacted by the pandemic. Video submissions of everyday heroes in communities around the country using the hashtag #DoveEverydayHero and #LoveDove on TikTok and Instagram Reels. Dove will select local heroes to surprise.

"I'm so excited to partner with Dove in their mission to spotlight ordinary people doing inspiring things for others and showing everyday heroes the love they deserve," said Burke. "It has been easy to have a negative mindset in 2020, but Dove wants to put positivity and kindness first and remind people how powerful love can be."

Dove believes that everyone, no matter their gender, age, race, economic or social status, deserves love. Dove's "single-served" size of Nourishing Body Care skin creams are perfectly designed for those who need to focus on self-love.

