Dove, Verve Records, UMe and The Nina Simone Charitable Trust Partner To Create First-Ever Music Video For Musical Icon And Activist Nina Simone's "Feeling Good"

The new music video for "Feeling Good," originally released on Simone's 1965 album, I Put A Spell On You, aims to continue Simone's important legacy by telling a story of Black female empowerment and rejecting imposed expectations. Directed by Sarah Lacombe, the video follows four generations of Black women living their truths, loving each other, celebrating their hair, and feeling good.

"Dove is on a mission to change beauty and redefine narrow beauty standards. It is not acceptable for any of us to change our natural identity to gain employment or access to school. Unfortunately, 80% of Black women reported having to change their hair to fit into workplace norms. This is exactly why Dove will continue to champion to end race-based hair discrimination nationwide with The CROWN Act," said Esi Eggleston Bracey, EVP and COO of Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever North America.

Ms. Bracey continued, "As a Black woman who has worn textured hairstyles for the past 25 years, and as mother of a 15-year old daughter who also wears a textured hair style, this legislation is deeply personal to me. Now is the time to pass The CROWN Act and eliminate this barrier for children and adults everywhere because we all deserve to FEEL GOOD about the way we wear our hair. This video expresses just that — what it's like to feel good when you're free to be you."

A representative of the Nina Simone Charitable Trust says, "Nina was a tireless champion of individual freedom of expression. She inspired the young, gifted and Black to celebrate their culture, reminding them their souls were intact just the way they were."

Jamie Krents, head of Verve Records, said, "'Feeling Good' is one of Nina's most beloved and listened-to tracks, and a testament to the strength of her voice and her artistry. Nina Simone is a true legend, and we're thrilled to partner with Dove, UMe, and the Nina Simone Charitable Trust, to create an empowering video, and to continue to bring her music to her fans, both old and new."

Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO of UMe, said, "Nina Simone is one of the most culturally significant voices of the 20th century and UMe is proud to partner with Verve, Dove and the Nina Simone Charitable Trust to celebrate her artistry and activism with this wonderful new video for one of her most enduring anthems."

About Dove & The CROWN Act:

For too long, Black adults and children have been vulnerable to discriminatory behavior and decisions that require them to change their hair at the risk of being sent home from school or not being hired for a job. In 2019, Dove commissioned a study that found that Black women are 1.5x more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair. Black women were also 80% more likely to change their hair from its natural state to fit into the office setting. This is unacceptable and must change.

Fueled by these findings, along with countless stories and experiences of hair discrimination by the Black community, Dove co-founded The CROWN Coalition in 2019 to advocate for the passing of The CROWN Act: legislation which demands protection against race-based hair discrimination in the workplace and in public schools based on hair texture and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists, and bantu knots. The CROWN Coalition founding members include: Dove, National Urban League, Color of Change and Western Center on Law & Poverty.

As a brand on a mission to ensure a positive relationship with beauty is universally accessible to all, Dove continues to champion and celebrate the unique beauty of women and the next generation. This is why Dove has partnered with Verve Records and UMe to honor the legendary Nina Simone, who challenged boundaries and was instrumental in paving the way for all expressions of Black beauty. Her iconic song 'Feeling Good' has served as an inspiration and representation of Black joy for so many.

Currently, The CROWN Act is law in nine states (CA, NY, NJ, VA, CO, WA, MD, CT, DE) and 24 municipalities. Two additional states have passed legislation inspired by The CROWN Act (NM, NE).

Federal legislation was reintroduced in March 2021 in the U.S. House of Representatives (H.R. 2116) by Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) in the U.S. Senate (S. 888) by Senator Cory Booker.

Created to commemorate the anniversary of the first signing of The CROWN Act into law in the U.S., we recognize July 3rd as National CROWN Day. Every year, we celebrate National CROWN Day with events that engage and uplift the Black community, while celebrating natural and protective hairstyles without fear of judgement or consequence.

Join Dove and The CROWN Coalition in the fight against race-based hair discrimination and help #PassTheCROWN by signing The CROWN Act petition at dove.com/thecrownact.

About Verve Records:

Founded in 1956 by impresario Norman Granz in order to create a fair and just label home for Ella Fitzgerald, Verve Records has become home to some of the most pioneering acts in music, including Ella, Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Nina Simone, The Velvet Underground, Frank Zappa, Dizzy Gillespie, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Oscar Peterson, Sarah Vaughn, and more. Verve Records is an eclectic label home that transcends genre and prioritizes integrity, raw talent, creativity and innovation. Verve Records sits alongside the revolutionary jazz label Impulse! Records and Verve Forecast, under Verve Label Group.

About UMe:

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the global catalog and special markets division of Universal Music Group (UMG). Working closely in concert with UMG's record labels, territories and operating companies, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives and creating opportunities in new technologies.

