DoveHill Acquires the Acclaimed Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection in Washington, Connecticut

DoveHill Expands Its Portfolio of Auberge Collection properties with the Acquisition of Connecticut's Premier Luxury Hotel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoveHill, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce its acquisition of the legendary Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection in Washington, Connecticut. A cornerstone of New England luxury since its founding, Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection is celebrated for its timeless elegance, immersive estate experience, and award-winning hospitality set amid 58 acres of breathtaking Connecticut countryside.

Mayflower Inn & Spa

Nestled in the rolling hills of Litchfield County, just ninety minutes from New York City, Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection has long defined the gold standard of countryside luxury in the Northeast. The property has earned some of the industry's most prestigious accolades, including a Forbes Four-Star Spa designation, an AAA Four Diamond rating, a coveted 1 MICHELIN Key, and recognition by Condé Nast Traveler as one of "the highest-rated properties in the world" — an honor it has earned every year since 2017. Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection was also named "Connecticut's Leading Resort" by the World Travel Awards for 2024.

Beyond its celebrated wellbeing destination and award-winning dining — including The Garden Room and The Tap Room — the property offers an intimate collection of guestrooms and cottages, beautifully manicured gardens, and a rich calendar of experiential programming that together create an unrivaled estate retreat. DoveHill plans to build upon the hotel's extraordinary heritage with targeted enhancements that elevate the luxury experience while preserving the authenticity and intimate character that have made this property so beloved.

A Continued Strategic Investment for DoveHill's Luxury Hospitality Portfolio

"Mayflower Inn & Spa is one of those truly irreplaceable properties," said Jake Wurzak, Founder and CEO of DoveHill. "It has an extraordinary sense of place, a legacy of excellence, and the kind of one-of-a-kind character we look for in every investment. We are deeply honored to steward this iconic estate and carry its storied tradition forward."

Charles Paloux, Chief Investment Officer of DoveHill, added, "Mayflower Inn & Spa is precisely the kind of asset we are singularly focused on — ultra-luxury, irreplaceable, and rich with high ROI opportunities. Ultra-luxury is one of the few segments consistently outperforming today, and as a drive-to destination just ninety minutes from New York City, the hotel is exceptionally well-positioned to capture the enduring post-COVID demand for nearby world-class escapes."

Auberge Collection will continue to manage Mayflower Inn & Spa, bringing its world-class expertise in luxury and experiential hospitality to the partnership. Auberge Collection expressed its enthusiasm for the collaboration, noting that its relationship with DoveHill reflects a shared commitment to creating exceptional and lasting guest experiences.

About DoveHill

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, DoveHill is a real estate investment firm focused on hospitality, industrial, and preferred equity strategies across the United States. With a hands-on approach and deep operational expertise, DoveHill targets high-growth, supply-constrained markets to identify underutilized assets and create enduring value for its partners and investors.

For more information about DoveHill:

Website: www.dovehillcos.com

Investor Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact: Clare Feraer – (+1) 215-995-4590 – [email protected]

About Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection

A beloved New England landmark for over four decades, Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection, is synonymous with estate-style luxury, refined countryside hospitality, and an uncompromising sense of place. Located at 118 Woodbury Road in Washington, Connecticut — just ninety minutes from New York City — the 35-room property is set on 58 beautifully landscaped acres in Connecticut's iconic Litchfield Hills. Amenities include the celebrated 20,000-square-foot wellbeing destination, The Retreat, award-winning dining in The Garden Room and The Tap Room, an outdoor pool, manicured gardens, and a rich array of estate experiences.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/mayflower

Follow Mayflower Inn & Spa on Instagram @MayflowerAuberge

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. For more information: auberge.com

Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAubergeInstagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

SOURCE DoveHill