DoveHill Appoints Hospitality Real Estate Veteran Charles Paloux as Chief Investment Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoveHill, a vertically integrated hospitality investment firm and development organization, announces the appointment of Charles Paloux as its Chief Investment Officer. In this new role, Charles will continue to oversee the entire lifecycle of DoveHill's investments, ranging from acquisitions to the execution of business plans, asset management, and dispositions.

"Charles' background and experience have proved invaluable to the growth and success of our business in the past three years," said Jake M. Wurzak, Founder and CEO of DoveHill. "During the pandemic, our firm was one of the most active hospitality investors. Our focus will be on our newly launched Opportunity Fund 2, with an initial emphasis on asymmetric preferred equity investments in hospitality assets and highly differentiated independent and lifestyle properties."

Charles joined DoveHill in June 2021 with more than 20 years of experience in hospitality. Before joining the Wurzak Group, Charles served as Senior Vice President of Asset Management at Jones Lang LaSalle, overseeing North America's largest asset management client. Prior to Jones Lang LaSalle, Charles held a 10+ year tenure at Hersha Hospitality Trust, where he led the asset management of their independent and lifestyle properties, specializing in rebranding and repositioning assets.

"I am very excited to continue to pursue the strong trajectory growth of the DoveHill portfolio, emphasizing preferred equity, and unique lifestyle and independent hospitality properties. Together, Jake and I are similarly driven in our ambition to offer a unique approach to hospitality investments that accommodate the fast-changing tastes and preferences of today's savvy guests," said Charles Paloux.

Additional roles Charles has held include Senior Consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in their Investment Management and Real Estate practice (part of the Hospitality and Leisure group) and Financial Controller and Auditor for Accor UK, overseeing their 90 hotels. Charles also possesses first-hand hotel operations experience at the InterContinental Carlton in Cannes, Relais & Châteaux de la Chèvre d'Or in Eze, Le Negresco in Nice, and the Sofitel in Philadelphia.

Charles received his master's degree in Real Estate Finance from Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration and his bachelor's in Hospitality Management from Glion Hotel School in Switzerland.

About DoveHill

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, DoveHill is a vertically integrated hospitality investment and development firm with a proven track record across market cycles.

DoveHill excels in sourcing off-market deals and leveraging its extensive industry relationships to access exclusive opportunities. Specializing in identifying and transforming distinctive hospitality properties, the firm creates both operational efficiencies and exceptional guest experiences.

DoveHill's competitive edge lies in its expertise in creative financing and flexible deal structuring, allowing it to reposition assets and unlock value for investors and partners. This ability to combine innovative financial strategies with visionary design enables DoveHill to consistently deliver strong, long-term results in high-barrier markets and experiential hospitality sectors.

