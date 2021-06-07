DoveHill Capital Management Appoints Hospitality Real Estate Veteran Charles Paloux To EVP Of Investments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoveHill Capital Management, LLC , ("DoveHill") a vertically integrated hospitality investment firm and development organization, today announces the appointment of Charles Paloux to the role of Executive Vice President of Investments. In the new role, Charles will oversee the entire lifecycle of DoveHill's investments, ranging from acquisitions, the execution of business plans, asset management to dispositions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Charles to our team," said Jake M. Wurzak, Founder and CEO of DoveHill. "During the pandemic, our firm was one of the most active hospitality investors, and now post-pandemic, our focus will continue to grow the portfolio and focus on the acquisition and repositioning of full service and lifestyle properties. We're confident that Charles' background and experience will be an integral part of this strategy."

Charles joins DoveHill with more than 20 years of experience in hospitality. Most recently, Charles served as Senior Vice President of Asset Management at Jones Lang LaSalle, where he oversaw their largest asset management client in North America. Prior to Jones Lang LaSalle, Charles held a 10-year tenure at Hersha Hospitality Trust, where he led the asset management of their independent and lifestyle properties, specializing in rebranding and repositioning assets.

"I am very excited to join the DoveHill team, especially as we share the same strategic vision of how to best leverage the recovery. Together, Jake and I are similarly driven in our ambition to offer an authentic and experiential approach to accommodate the fast-changing tastes and preferences of today's savvy guests", said Charles Paloux.

Additional roles Charles has held include Senior Consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in their Investment Management and Real Estate practice (part of the Hospitality and Leisure group), as well as Financial Controller and Auditor for Accor UK, overseeing their 90 hotels. Charles also possesses first-hand hotel operations experience at the InterContinental Carlton in Cannes, Relais & Châteaux de la Chèvre d'Or in Eze, Le Negresco in Nice, and the Sofitel in Philadelphia.

Charles received his master's degree in Real Estate Finance from Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration and his bachelor's in Hospitality Management from Glion Hotel School in Switzerland. Charles is a frequent guest lecturer at Cornell and Lausanne Hotel School, and he is a member of the Cornell Hotel Society and the Hospitality Asset Managers Association. Originally from Nice, France, Charles will relocate with his wife Nicole from Philadelphia to South Florida.

For more information on DoveHill Capital Management, visit www.dovehillcos.com .

DoveHill Capital Management

DoveHill Capital Management is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is a vertically integrated hospitality investment and development organization with a portfolio of urban infill, lifestyle hotels, and premium branded full service assets across North America with a heavy concentration on the east coast. The firm's core competency is the creation of highly differentiated, locally curated properties set in high-growth and high-culture environments with diverse demand generators and distinct barriers to entry.

DoveHill seeks out investments in full-service, lifestyle properties with a focus on value-add and other strategies to enhance properties and create differentiated advantages. As part of its strategic vision, after investing at attractive entry points, DoveHill works to reposition and transform the real estate asset in order to enhance the value for its partners and investors.

